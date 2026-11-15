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Porterville, Calif. – Bank of the Sierra is proud to announce that it donated $142,000 to organizations and school districts across its service areas through its Sierra Grant Program during the third quarter of 2026. Since the program’s inception in 2004, the Bank has awarded more than 2,000 grants, totaling over $5.9 million to organizations that strengthen and improve local communities.

From July through September 2026, more than $87,000 in funding was presented to 26 organizations in the Central Valley. In addition to that amount, over $53,000 was awarded to support 22 organizations in the Bank’s Central Coast market, while $1,000 was distributed to an organization that provides services in multiple regions.

In addition to grants, Bank of the Sierra donated a total of 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to 20 local schools. The backpacks were donated near the start of the school year and distributed to students whose families lack the resources to afford the supplies. The Bank also provided a series of financial literacy tips with each backpack to encourage students to save their money, spend wisely, plan for the future, and more.

Sierra Grant recipients for the third quarter of 2026 include:

• Fresno County

o Clovis Unified School District – Jefferson Elementary School

o Fresno Unified School District – Mayfair Elementary School

• Kern County

o Bakersfield City School District – Ruth C. Harding Elementary School

o Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County

o Casa Esperanza Transitional Home for Women

o Houchin Community Blood Bank

o Panama-Buena Vista Union School District – Christa McAuliffe Elementary School

o Power Hub Bakersfield

o The Salvation Army Tehachapi Service Center

• Kings County

o Kings Community Action Organization

o Reef-Sunset Unified School District – Kettleman City Elementary Schoolo Soroptimist International of Hanford

• San Luis Obispo County

o Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation

o California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation

o Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc.

o El Camino Homeless Organization

o Lucia Mar Unified School District – Nipomo and Oceano Elementary Schools

o San Luis Obispo Classical Academy

• Santa Barbara County

o Lompoc Unified School District – Lompoc High and Vandenberg Middle Schools

o Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

• Tulare County

o The Barn Theater

o Blanket Ladies

o Court Appointed Special Advocates of Tulare County

o Farmersville Unified School District – George L. Snowden Elementary School

o Native Star Foundation

o Porterville Area Coordinating Council

o Porterville Unified School District – West Putnam Elementary School

o PSW

o Salt + Light Works

o Tulare City School District – Maple Elementary School

o Visalia Emergency Aid Council (VEAC)

o Visalia Unified School District – Washington Elementary School

o Working Solutions CDFI

• Ventura County

o Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation

o Fillmore District Safe Graduation (Grad Nite Live)

o Fillmore Unified School District – Mountain Vista, Piru, Rio Vista, and San

Cayetano Elementary Schools

o Housing Trust Fund Ventura County

o Ojai Unified School District – Mira Monte and Topa Topa Elementary Schools

o One Step A La Vez

o Santa Paula Unified School District – Glen City Elementary School

o Spirit of Santa Paula

• Regional/Statewide

o California Community Land Trust Network

“From local classrooms to community programs, our Sierra Grant recipients are making a meaningful impact throughout our footprint,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to support their efforts and remain committed to investing in initiatives that help our neighborhoods grow stronger.”

About the Sierra Grant Program

Since its inception in 2004, the Sierra Grant Program has been responsible for donating more than $5.9 million to organizations that improve local communities.

About Bank of the Sierra

Bank of the Sierra is in its 49th year of operations and is the premier independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. Bank of the Sierra is recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.