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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. – November 2026 – CALM’s annual fundraising luncheon, CALM at Heart, broke its record for the seventh consecutive year – securing nearly $570,000 to support programs that prevent and treat childhood trauma across Santa Barbara County. The event’s total has grown by 90% – nearly doubling in success – over the past five years.

On November 6, over 300 guests gathered at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito for a lunchtime celebration of CALM’s life-changing work. After an engaging live auction led by emcee Andrew Firestone, guests learned how CALM partners with agencies like hospitals, schools, and youth programs to integrate trauma prevention into the places families already turn to for help.

Melinda Cabrera, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, shared how CALM responded after community violence affected Club staff and members. “We know there will be moments when our community needs support. It is not a question of if we will need that support; it is when. And when those moments come, we are deeply grateful to know CALM is there.”

CALM President & CEO Alana Walczak said, “Resilience isn’t one person being strong alone. It’s a whole community holding together. That is the community we’re building at CALM: one where help is within reach. Where we intervene early – whenever we can – before a hard season becomes a hard life.”

The members of CALM’s Teen Council are a shining part of that community. They attended CALM at Heart to unveil the first edition of an activity book they created with simple coping skills. Their goal is to give children safe, engaging ways to understand their feelings and develop healthy practices, in line with CALM’s focus on early support.

The success of CALM at Heart reflects the deep commitment of CALM’s supporters to protecting children and building a resilient community. “CALM at Heart is all about coming together for our kids,” said event co-chairs Amanda Lee and Katrina Sprague. “The support we receive helps ensure that any family in Santa Barbara County navigating a tough time can access real, compassionate help.”

For more information about CALM and its mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities, please visit calm4kids.org.

CALM is grateful for the generous support of its 2026 CALM at Heart sponsors:

Changemakers: Anonymous; Dina and Dave Cantin; Hutton Parker Foundation; Anna and Petar Kokotovic;Steve Lyons;Carrie Towbes and John Lewis

Trailblazers: Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.;Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLC;Casa Dorinda;Alexis Courson and Jeremy Beim;Perri Harcourt;McCann Mini Storage;Mission Wealth Management;Raymond James;Maureen and Howard Rochestie; Zegar Family Fund

Innovators: Jill and Sam Ellis;HUB International Insurance Services; Janet McCann; Montecito Bank & Trust;Caroline and Dave Powers; Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Leaders: Accountix, Inc.; Anchor Point IT Solutions;Anonymous;California Learning Center – Wendi Ostroff;Cottage Health;Gallery Josephine; Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP;Chana and Jim Jackson;Sharon Lutz;Cheyne and Ryan McClellan; Bertha and Chuck Merrill; Mary and Jim Morouse; Mutual of America Finance Group; NS Ceramic, Inc.; The Ramirez Family Foundation; Patrice Ryan; Trudy Smith; The 9 Foundation; Village Properties; CJ and Richard Yao; Zohar and Danna Ziv

Wine Sponsor: Trippers & Askers

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 3,200 children and families receive mental health support, with services offered at CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and in community spaces. With a 56-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.