Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Carpinteria, CA – On Thursday, November 5th, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) hosted a dedication ceremony for the Memorial Oaks story board panels recently installed at Loon Point Park near Carpinteria.

The Memorial Oaks were originally planted nearly 100 years ago to honor Santa Barbara County soldiers who served in World War I. Many of the original live oaks were removed during the recent Highway 101 expansion project.

The ceremony marked the formal dedication of the newly installed story board panels, which commemorate the service and sacrifice of local World War I veterans while preserving the history and significance of the revitalized Memorial Oaks site.

The dedication ceremony brought together Rep. Carbajal, California State Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Executive Director Marjie Kirn, and Caltrans District 5 Project Manager Joe Arnold.

Event Details:

Who: Rep. Salud Carbajal; California State Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón; Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee; Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Executive Director Marjie Kirn; Caltrans District 5 Project Manager Joe Arnold, hosted by John Blankenship, Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Founder

What: Dedication Ceremony for World War I Memorial Oaks Display Near Summerland

Where: Loon Point Park, near Summerland, California

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. PST

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th Congressional District, encompassing Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.