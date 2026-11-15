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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – November 10, 2026 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $240,000 this year, with proceeds benefiting Hidden Wings, Olive Crest’s Hope Refuge Campus and the Chumash Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program – each received $80,000.

The tribe’s annual tournament, which spans three days, was held September 22-24 at the River Course at the Alisal in Solvang.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this tournament is seeing the impact these funds will have on people throughout our region,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Whether it’s helping young adults with autism, providing healing and hope for survivors of trafficking, or expanding educational opportunities for students, these efforts are changing lives every day. We’re proud to support the work of these nonprofits, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped make this year’s tournament a success.”

Hidden Wings is a Solvang-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities lead fulfilling, productive and independent lives. Founded in 2009, Hidden Wings provides individualized programs focused on life skills, job readiness, community involvement and personal growth. Guided by its mission of helping participants find “a job and a friend,” the organization nurtures each individual’s unique talents while fostering meaningful connections and opportunities within the community. http://www.hiddenwings.org/

“Everyone at Hidden Wings gives thanks beyond words for the astounding generosity of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians,” said Rev. Jim Billington, who co-founded Hidden Wings with his wife Dr. Julia Billington. “In our 19 years of ‘opening the gifts of autism,’ we have cherished community partners. God bless you!”

Olive Crest’s Hope Refuge Campus in Santa Barbara provides a safe, therapeutic residential environment for girls ages 12 to 17 who have survived sex trafficking. Operated by Olive Crest, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening and restoring children and families in crisis, the campus offers individualized counseling, education, life-skills development and trauma-informed care designed to help young survivors heal, regain stability and build brighter futures. Located on a 214-acre campus in Santa Barbara County, Hope Refuge serves youth from across California in a nurturing setting focused on restoration and long-term success. http://www.olivecrest.org/santa- barbara/

“We are incredibly grateful to the Chumash Foundation for their generous $80,000 investment in Olive Crest’s Hope Refuge Campus and their commitment to bringing hope and healing to young girls who have been sex trafficked,” said Sally Cook, Director of Development and Community Engagement for Olive Crest. “Because of their generosity, girls who have experienced sexual exploitation will have access to a safe, supportive environment where they can begin to heal, rebuild their confidence, and take meaningful steps toward a brighter future.”

The Chumash Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program was created in 2015 when the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated the proceeds from its annual charity golf tournament to four local schools in the form of technology grants. Inspired by the success of those grants, the tribe’s leadership created the Technology in Schools Program through its foundation to help fulfill the high-tech needs of classrooms in Santa Barbara County. Since its inception, the program has issued more than $700,000 in grants to area schools.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $2 million for local charities and nonprofits. Past beneficiaries have included People Helping People, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, Good Samaritan Shelter, local schools, local museums and more.