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SANTA BARBARA, CA (November 9, 2026) – The Elings Park Foundation is pleased to announce that George S. Leis will become its Executive Director on December 1, 2026. Leis is a well-known veteran local banker and nonprofit leader, and a passionate champion of community-focused organizations throughout the Central Coast and nationally.

“Magic happens at the Park every day across a wide range of inspired and healthy outdoor activities,” said Deborah Whiteley, President of the Elings Park Foundation. “It is a complex organization, and we are constantly in motion keeping this 230-acre, hilltop treasure safe, relevant, and thriving.

“The leader of this dynamic operation – which is funded solely by private donations – must be multi-capable, with excellent skills and demonstrated success in organizational and people leadership, programs and facilities management, and community engagement across a diverse group of constituents. They need to be genuinely personable and care deeply about the community, conservation, and the environment. And they absolutely must love dogs, who are a beloved part of our Park family.”

“George possesses these attributes,” said Bruce Giffin, Vice President of the Elings Park Foundation. “He brings a unique combination of business expertise, philanthropic understanding, and strong community connections that align perfectly with our needs and our commitment to deliver a best-in-class experience to every Park visitor and supporter.

“We are confident that he will be highly successful in guiding Park operations, developing community partnerships, raising awareness and resources, and creating the long-term financial sustainability that will enable us to continue growing and delivering joy to our community.”

Leis is immediate past Board Chair of the YMCA of the USA; past Board Chair of the California Bankers Association, Channel Islands YMCA, the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, and the Santa Barbara Zoo; and has served as a Trustee, Finance Committee member and Centennial Committee member of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

In the private sector, Leis most recently served as EVP & Market President at CalPrivate Bank in Montecito. Prior to that, he was President & COO of Montecito Bank & Trust; Managing Director at MUFG Union Bank; and President & CEO of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust / Pacific Capital Bancorp. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my career in banking, particularly the opportunity to serve so many wonderful customers on the Central Coast since 2007 – many of whom are now dear friends,” said Leis. “My years of work in the nonprofit community have been equally rewarding, and I have reached a point in my life where I am ready to transition full time to focusing on investing in my community.

“Joining the Elings Park team is a unique opportunity to merge my business and philanthropic experience and help unlock the tremendous potential of this truly extraordinary community resource. This decision is deeply personal, as the Park is in my neighborhood and a place that is already special to me. I am looking forward to getting to know every visitor and dog who enjoys our amazing property, and every supporter whose generosity funds our many positive impacts. Good things are happening at the Park, and I am honored to become part of this work.”

ABOUT THE PARK

Elings Park is the largest nonprofit public park in America, open free of charge 365 days a year. The Park was founded on the promise that it would be built and forever operated without any taxpayer dollars, and it continues to operate with no government funding. Built on the site of the former Santa Barbara City landfill, it took over 20 years to complete. The Park opened in 1985 and today offers 230 spectacular hilltop acres with panoramic mountain and ocean views.

Activities at the Park include softball, baseball, soccer, tennis, hiking, biking, BMX, disc golf, hang gliding, paragliding, picnicking, and playground fun. Visitors can also visit the moving Veteran’s Memorial Walk and Terrace of Remembrance honoring all who served in the Vietnam War. Paid membership in the Elings Park Dog Owner Group (EPDOG) allows dogs and their pet guardians to enjoy the entire Park “off leash.”

In addition to outdoor recreation, the Park is a premier venue for weddings, family celebrations, memorials, concerts, theatrical presentations, festivals, and corporate events. Visit http://www.elingspark.org or contact 805.569-5611 for more information.