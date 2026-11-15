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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art celebrates local creative partnerships in a new exhibition, “In Good Company: Westmont Faculty Invites,” which opens with a free public reception Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4-6 p.m. The exhibition runs through Dec. 19.

The exhibition features selections from full-time art professors, who each invited three artist colleagues to showcase works in the gallery alongside their own.

“This exhibition celebrates the relationships and connections among artists in our community,” says Chris Rupp, interim museum director. “The result is an exhibition rooted in friendship, admiration, camaraderie and a shared sense of community. What you see here is just a small sampling of the vibrant and flourishing arts community in Santa Barbara.”

The exhibition features the work of Wesley Anderegg, Scott Anderson, Ralph Corners, Colette Cosentino, Nancy Gifford, Peter Horjus, Nathan Huff, Madeleine Ignon, DJ Javier, Guy Kinnear, Alex Lukas, Hugh Margerum, Michael Matheson, Chris Rupp, Blakeney Sanford, Susan Savage, Sharon Schock, Meagan Stirling and Kristen Walker.

Organizers view the project as the foundation for future collaborative shows.

“Choosing whom to invite was no easy task, as each of us has so many wonderful artist friends and colleagues whose work we admire,” Rupp adds. “We hope this exhibition serves as the beginning of an ongoing series, one that can continue to grow and evolve through future iterations inspired by these same meaningful connections.”

The museum is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.