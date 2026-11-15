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SANTA BARBARA, CA—The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is bringing back its traditional book sale. November 18–21, the Library’s historic reading room will be stuffed with books, maps, and even some art, all to attract discerning nature-and-culture-lovers to the scene. Purchases will benefit the Museum Library.



From Wednesday, November 18 through Friday, November 20, the sale will be open from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and free to enter. On the final day, Saturday, November 21, the sale will be open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will require paid Museum admission to enter. The last day will also feature a super sale.



“We are overjoyed when we can give books new lives in new homes,” says Museum Librarian Terri Sheridan. “All year long, we receive book donations from generous supporters to put towards our sale.” The sale has been a useful source of funds for the Library since before 1987, when Sheridan began working at the Museum.



Built in 1929, the Museum Library houses research materials appropriate for students, amateur naturalists, and serious scientists. A special children’s collection is perfect for reading nature stories out loud or completing school projects. Rare books in the collection feature titles in natural history, zoology, western and Pacific exploration, and Native American cultures. Those interested in visiting the Library for any of these functions are encouraged to do so outside the dates of the sale. The Library is open to walk-ins Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Rare Book Room and Archive visits require an appointment. Learn more about visiting the Library from the Museum’s website.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.