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GOLETA, CA, November 10, 2026 – Get ready to spread some holiday cheer – the City of Goleta’s 4th Annual Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest is back! The contest aims to create a festive and cheerful atmosphere along the Hollister Avenue parade route on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Old Town Goleta businesses with storefronts along the parade route on Hollister Avenue, from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue, are encouraged to participate.

Here’s How it Works

Decorate your storefront windows before the Goleta Holiday Parade begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

Keep decorations family-friendly, festive, and fun!

In support of the City’s Plastic-Free Ordinance, please avoid using Mylar balloons.

Ensure decorations are visible from the sidewalk but do not block pedestrian pathways.

Decorated windows will be reviewed during the parade, and winners will be announced the following week. Thanks to Fuel Depot for providing free car washes to the winners.

All participating businesses will be featured on the City’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and X).

Winners will have bragging rights for the entire year!

Award Categories



This year’s contest will include:

Best Overall Window – The top 3 most outstanding displays that captures the spirit of the season.

– The top 3 most outstanding displays that captures the spirit of the season. People’s Choice Award – Voted on by the community!

People’s Choice Award: After the parade, photos of all decorated windows will be posted on the City’s social media channels (@CityofGoleta). Community members can vote by commenting with their favorite entry or emailing PIO@cityofgoleta.gov during the designated voting period.

Last year, over a dozen businesses participated. Check out the photos here: https://tinyurl.com/bdfjxwdc. 2025 winners included: Classic Collision (Best Overall Window), Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts (Most Creative Theme), The Edge Salon & Barbershop (Most Festive Display), Goleta Bakery (Honorable Mention), and Classic Collision (People’s Choice Award).

Whether you are decorating, participating, or attending the parade, thank you for helping make Old Town Goleta shine bright this holiday season. For questions, contact Marcos Martinez at mmartinez@cityofgoleta.gov.

For information about the Goleta Holiday Parade, organized by the Goleta Holiday Parade Committee, including how to sponsor, volunteer, or participate, please visit https://goletaholidayparade. org/.