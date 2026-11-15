We learned last week in the S.B. Indy that Parks & Rec is “getting a fresh look for the first time in 40 years” and a new master plan is being created.

Deep exhale. Okay. Let’s just say it: All the new bathrooms, roller rinks, and Chumash cultural centers our tax dollars can fund will be lost if we continue to allow street people to camp out, come down, and occupy our public spaces.

Before any improvements are considered, I’d like to see our “downtown ambassador” program expand. Each park should have a “park ambassador,” with a police department ready to arrest and remove those who break the law.

Until this two-part safety policy is achieved, don’t take our tax dollars. It has to be safe enough for parents to want to bring their kids to first.