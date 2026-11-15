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SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 10, 2026

Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, November 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. to highlight Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s Charge Up SB program. Intended for multifamily property owners and managers, the webinar will detail the program’s free technical assistance services and generous incentives for electric vehicle (EV) charger installations at multifamily properties.

“Adding EV charging to multifamily properties can be challenging, particularly when it comes to planning and design, installation costs, and permitting,” said Jefferson Litten, Energy & Climate Division Manager. “Charge Up SB helps property owners navigate these steps and access available incentives, making it easier to bring charging options to more residents.”

Charge Up SB Multifamily EV Charging Webinar

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Zoom Webinar (Registration Required)

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Through Charge Up SB, eligible multifamily properties may receive maximum incentives of up to $60,000 per property or up to 75% of total project costs, whichever is less. Eligible affordable housing multifamily properties may receive incentives maximum of up to $60,000 per property or up to 100% of total project costs, whichever is less. Financial incentives can help cover Level 1 and 2 EV charging equipment and electrical infrastructure. Eligibility requirements apply, and properties must be served by Santa Barbara Clean Energy.

The Charge Up SB program also provides free technical assistance for electric vehicle charging, including site assessments, project planning, customized installation options, contractor bid support, and permitting assistance.

For more information about the program, available incentives, and technical assistance, visit Charge Up SB (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ChargeUpSB).

Santa Barbara Clean Energy is a not-for-profit program of the City of Santa Barbara that supplies clean, cost-competitive electricity for homes and businesses in the City of Santa Barbara.