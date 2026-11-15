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There are plenty of reasons to celebrate at Santa Barbara Humane this November. On Sunday, November 8, a six-month-old cat named Chuck became the organization’s 2,000th adoption of 2026, marking another milestone in a year of helping animals find loving homes. The celebration comes as Santa Barbara Humane marks its fifth consecutive year as Best Place to Adopt a Pet in the Santa Barbara Independent’s Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll.

To thank the community for making both achievements possible, Santa Barbara Humane is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs at its Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses from November 9 through November 30, 2026. The promotion applies to all adoptable animals except those designated as VIP pets.

Chuck’s adoption represents much more than a number. Each of the 2,000 adoptions celebrated this year marks a new beginning for an animal and the people who welcomed them into their lives. From playful kittens and energetic puppies to senior pets looking for a comfortable place to settle in, Santa Barbara Humane has helped bring together animals and adopters throughout Santa Barbara County.

“Reaching 2,000 adoptions is something worth celebrating, but what makes this milestone so meaningful is knowing that each number represents an animal whose life has changed,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane. “To also be recognized as the community’s favorite place to adopt for the fifth year in a row is incredibly special. We’re grateful to everyone who has adopted, volunteered, donated, or supported our work, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than by helping even more animals find homes.”

While adoptions are a vital part of Santa Barbara Humane’s mission, the organization’s work extends well beyond its shelters. Through affordable veterinary care, dog training, the TLC Fund, the Pet Food Pantry, and its Mobile Veterinary Clinic, Santa BarbaraHumane provides resources that help keep pets healthy, happy, and with the families who love them.

The fee-waived adoption celebration runs through Monday, November 30, at both Santa Barbara Humane campuses. All standard adoption procedures will remain in place, and VIP animals are excluded from the promotion.

Those interested in adopting can visit the Santa Barbara campus at 5399 Overpass Road or the Santa Maria campus at 1687 W. Stowell Road. Adoptions are available from 12:00 to 4:30 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, when both shelters are closed. To view available animals and learn more about Santa Barbara Humane, visit sbhumane.org.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for more than 139 years. The organization’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide affordable veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption services, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.