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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 6, 2026) The Santa Barbara Rotary Charitable Foundation today opened applications for its 2027 Community Grant Program, which will award $34,000 to local nonprofits: two grants of $7,000 and four grants of $5,000. Applications are due Friday, February 5, 2027, at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving Santa Barbara County may apply, as long as the proposed project fits within the mission of Rotary. A Rotary connection is not required, although organizations nominated by a current Rotarian receive priority consideration. Each organization may submit one project.

Example focus areas include Arts & Culture, Civic & Community, Education, and Health & Human Services. Projects are not limited to these areas.

“So much of the good work in our county happens in small organizations that stretch every dollar,” said Judie Lugo, Chair of the Foundation’s Grants Committee. “We opened this year’s grants to any nonprofit serving Santa Barbara County because we want to meet them. If your organization has never applied to Rotary before, this is a great year to start.”

How to apply

The 2027 application guide and fillable form are available on the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara website at https://www.santabarbararotary.com/page/foundation. Applicants should email their completed application and 501(c)(3) certificate as a single PDF to grants@santabarbararotary.com with “2027 Grant Application” in the subject line.

Award decisions will be announced by March 26, 2027, and grant recipients will be recognized at a check presentation and awardee luncheon in April 2027.

About the Santa Barbara Rotary Charitable Foundation

Established in 1962, the Santa Barbara Rotary Charitable Foundation supports community-focused programs that uplift Santa Barbara County. Since 1987, the Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to more than 120 organizations. The Foundation is governed by a nine-member board and supported by members of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.