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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a week of fall workshops, community celebrations, live performances, and cultural experiences happening downtown! Celebrate Cuso’s grand opening, take part in the Festival of Joy, catch the Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival, and get ready for the arrival of Downtown’s holiday tree on State Street.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletterhere.

Featured Events:

Fall Orchard Grapevine Wreaths Workshop at SuperMoss (Thursday, November 12, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, November 12, 5:00 PM) Faux Stained Glass Workshop at The Crafter’s Library (Thursday, November 12, 5:30 PM)

(Thursday, November 12, 5:30 PM) Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre (November 12-15)

(November 12-15) Spring Awakening in Concert at the Center Stage Theater (November 13-15)

(November 13-15) Festival of Joy at the Michael Towbes Library Plaza (Saturday, November 14, 10:00 AM)

(Saturday, November 14, 10:00 AM) Pumpkin Pie Garland Workshop at Jess Conti Leather Goods (Saturday, November 14, 10:30 AM)

(Saturday, November 14, 10:30 AM) Cuso’s Grand Opening at 609 State Street (Saturday, November 14, 2:00 PM)

(Saturday, November 14, 2:00 PM) The Art of Holiday Entertaining at domecíl Studio (Saturday, November 14, 2:30 PM)

Symphonie Fantastique! at The Granada Theatre (Saturday, November 14, 7:30 PM & Sunday, November 15, 3:00 PM)

(Saturday, November 14, 7:30 PM & Sunday, November 15, 3:00 PM) Fall 2026 Wine Club Pick-Up Party at Frequency Wines (Sunday, November 15, 12:00 PM)

(Sunday, November 15, 12:00 PM) Giuseppe Salon and Barbershop Grand Opening at 633 Chapala Street (Sunday, November 15, 12:00 PM)

(Sunday, November 15, 12:00 PM) Wedding Expo & Open House at the Arlington Theatre (Sunday, November 15, 12:00 PM)

(Sunday, November 15, 12:00 PM) Thrive: Longevity + Vitality Practices for the Holidays at Soul Care Studio + Sauna (Sunday, November 15, 2:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Holiday Tree Arrival: The annual downtown holiday tree will be delivered and installed on Tuesday, November 17, at approximately 10:00 AM on the 1300 block of State Street, near the Arlington Theatre. This annual holiday tradition is made possible through the generous contributions of Consumer Fire Products Inc., Big Red Crane Company, and the continued support of the City of Santa Barbara.

The annual downtown holiday tree will be delivered and installed on Tuesday, November 17, at approximately 10:00 AM on the 1300 block of State Street, near the Arlington Theatre. This annual holiday tradition is made possible through the generous contributions of Consumer Fire Products Inc., Big Red Crane Company, and the continued support of the City of Santa Barbara. Moonlight Sessions: Enjoy a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, bringing the community together beneath the stars as the days grow shorter. Learn more

Enjoy a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, bringing the community together beneath the stars as the days grow shorter. Learn more “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Holiday Pop-Up: Step into an immersive seasonal cocktail pop-up at Shaker Mill, running November through January.

Neska Afaria & Fall Menu at Dom’s Taverna: Head to the bar at 30 E. Victoria Street for their new $29 “Girl Dinner” special, featuring a signature Freezer Martini, three raw oysters, a steak bite pintxo skewer, and hot fries. Alongside the bar special, Dom’s has officially debuted its full fall menu, starring seasonal dishes like Brussels sprouts with delicata squash, smoked mussel cioppino, and merguez lamb kofta.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.