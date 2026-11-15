Tula

Credit: Courtesy

Tula is an adorable Poodle/ Maltese/ Havanese pup who is about 8 months old. She loves to play with her littermates and spend quality time with her foster mom. Sweet as can be, she brings joy and warmth to everyone around her. With her playful spirit and affectionate nature, Tula is ready to find a loving forever home where she can continue to thrive and share her happiness. Tula is house trained and will be appropriately 15 pounds full grown

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed or neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes

To donate, please visit http://www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

Ozzy

Ozzy is a male 3-year-old brown tabby and white domestic shorthair cat weighing approximately 10.37 pounds, available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center.

Staff describe Ozzy as a gentleman who likes affection, but has an independent streak. Ozzy is in need of a cat-savvy adopter who understands feline body language and appreciates a cat with a big personality, a little sass, and likes affection on their own terms. Come find out if you are a forever match with this feline companion. Adoption fees include neutering, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

Credit: Courtesy

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/ phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb. org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/ CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.