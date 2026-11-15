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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — November 9, 2026 — Unite to Light, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit dedicated to bringing light to people living without electricity, and Coast 2 Coast, a Peruvian nonprofit focused on positive youth development, will host Light Up Lobitos, a community fundraiser on Thursday, November 19, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the patio at Topa Topa Brewing Co. in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

The event supports a campaign to raise $15,000 for solar access in Lobitos, a fishing village of about 1,200 people on Peru’s northern coast. Scientists warn that this year’s El Niño could be one of the most extreme in recent memory. In past El Niño events, heavy rains and flooding have washed out roads, cut power, and left families isolated, often relying on candles that have caused house fires during emergencies.

Funds raised will provide solar lights for every household in Lobitos, solar power banks so families can charge phones and stay connected, and emergency lanterns for the town’s clinic, school, pharmacy, and food-distribution points.

The campaign is led by girls and young women in Coast 2 Coast’s Women & Water program, which combines surfing, science, and storytelling towards gender equity. Participants will educate their neighbors about the solar equipment, help distribute it, and document El Niño’s impact on their community through photojournalism.

“Solar light and power are not just conveniences; they are essential tools for safety, resilience, and opportunity,” says Megan Birney Rudert, President & CEO of Unite to Light. “By getting these resources into homes and critical community spaces before El Niño arrives, we can help families prepare for potential disruptions rather than simply respond after the fact. We’re particularly excited to partner with Coast 2 Coast and support the young women of Women & Water, who are taking an active role in protecting and preparing their community. That’s the kind of locally led impact we want to help make possible.”

Emi Koch, Coast 2 Coast: “Lobitos knows what it means to be cut off when El Niño hits. Roads can wash away, power can disappear for weeks, and families are left to manage with very few resources. We have an opportunity to change what that experience looks like this time. Getting solar lights and power banks into homes before the storms arrive means families can keep their homes lit, their phones charged, and their children safe. And having the young women of Lobitos lead this effort makes it all the more powerful.”

Guests at Light Up Lobitos can enjoy live music, short films from Coast 2 Coast about life in Lobitos, a raffle featuring prizes from local businesses, and information tables about the campaign. Topa Topa Brewing has donated the use of its patio for the evening, and guests can purchase Topa Topa beer throughout the event.

For those unable to attend, donations of any size support the campaign:

$12 gives one household safe solar light in place of candles

$35 keeps one family safe and connected with a solar power bank

$140 provides light and power to four families

$350 helps equip the clinic, school, and emergency responders

Event Details

What: Light Up Lobitos

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 5:30–8 p.m.

Where: Topa Topa Brewing Co., 120 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Admission: Free and open to the public / all ages

Donate: https://secure.givelively.org/ donate/unite-to-light/unite- to-light-up-lobitos

About Unite to Light

Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. As a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), it manufactures and distributes efficient, durable, low-cost solar light and power to people living without electricity. Founded at UC Santa Barbara in 2010, Unite to Light has distributed 300,000 solar lights across more than 80 countries. For more information, visit UnitetoLight.org.

About Coast 2 Coast

Coast 2 Coast is a nonprofit that uses surfing, science, and storytelling to engage youth in artisanal fishing communities through awe-inspiring learning experiences towards “epic” futures. In Lobitos, Peru, its Women & Water program, run with local partner Waves Lobitos, engages local girls and young women through science, swimming, surfing, storytelling, and sisterhood to foster curiosity, creativity, community, confidence, and care for our water bodies. For more information, visit https://www. coast2coastmovement.com/.

About Topa Topa Brewing Co.

Founded in 2015 in Ventura, Topa Topa Brewing Co. operates taprooms along California’s Central Coast and is a member of 1% for the Planet. You can visit their website page at https://topatopa.beer/.