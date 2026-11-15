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Santa Barbara, CA — November 10, 2026 — Losing someone we love is among life’s most painful experiences. But when that loss comes through suicide, grief can become especially complicated, leaving families and friends struggling with emotions and questions that may never have answers.

Alongside profound sadness, those left behind may experience guilt, anger, confusion, shame, and even a sense of abandonment. They may replay conversations, search for warning signs they missed, or wonder whether something they said or did could have changed the outcome.

Perhaps the most painful question is also the most difficult to answer: Why?

At Hospice of Santa Barbara, we understand that grieving a death by suicide can be different from other forms of loss. Survivors are not only mourning someone they loved. They may also be trying to make sense of a death that feels incomprehensible.

“Suicide loss comes with all the impacts of grief combined with the trauma of the death itself,” said Jessica Minter, a bereavement counselor at Hospice of Santa Barbara who has facilitated the organization’s Suicide Loss Support Group. “Social, cultural, and religious beliefs can bring stigma, blame, shame, and misconceptions to the experience of those grieving a suicide.”

Unfortunately, that stigma can make this grief even more isolating. Friends and acquaintances may avoid mentioning the death because they don’t know what to say. Family members may struggle with how much to share. Even well-intentioned comments can leave survivors feeling misunderstood or alone.

Yet what people grieving a suicide often need most is what anyone experiencing a profound loss needs: compassion, patience, and the freedom to talk openly about the person they loved without fear of judgment.

As the holiday season approaches, these feelings can become particularly difficult. Family gatherings, familiar traditions, and celebrations that once brought happiness may now serve as painful reminders of someone’s absence. An empty chair at Thanksgiving dinner or a favorite holiday song can bring memories rushing back.

For families grieving suicide, the expectation that the holidays should be joyful can create an additional burden. Some may feel pressure to participate in celebrations when they would rather be alone. Others may find comfort in gathering with loved ones and remembering the person who died.

There is no right or wrong way to navigate these moments. What matters is allowing people the space to grieve in their own way.

At Hospice of Santa Barbara, we provide free, confidential counseling and grief support for individuals and families coping with the death of a loved one, including those who have experienced suicide loss. Our specialized Suicide Loss Support Group brings together people who understand the particular challenges of this experience, offering a safe, compassionate environment where they can share their stories and feelings.

“Having a group specifically for suicide loss provides a space to talk about what is often unspeakable or silenced in so many other areas of life,” Minter explained. “It can be profoundly healing to be seen, heard, and supported by others who are walking a similar road.”

Within these groups, participants often discover that feelings they thought were theirs alone are shared by others. Shock, disbelief, confusion, anger, and unanswered questions are common experiences. Some may also feel relief, followed by guilt for having experienced that emotion. Others struggle with the loss of relationships, routines, or a sense of security that accompanied the death.

Minter emphasizes that these seemingly contradictory emotions are part of the complexity of suicide grief and deserve to be acknowledged rather than judged.

“Providing a space for the full breadth of feelings, rather than expecting a single, simple explanation of grief, allows people to honor the complexity of their experience and the full life of the person they have lost,” she said.

Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides grief counseling and support for children and teenagers, who may have difficulty understanding a suicide or expressing the complicated feelings that follow.

If someone you know has lost a loved one to suicide, one of the most meaningful things you can do is simply be present. Listen without trying to explain the death or offer easy answers. Don’t be afraid to mention the person who died or share a cherished memory. And remember that grief does not follow a predictable timetable.

Above all, understand that the person who died was much more than the circumstances of their death. They were a parent, a child, a sibling, a spouse, a friend—someone whose life mattered deeply to those who loved them.

Although grief after suicide can be extraordinarily painful, no one should carry it alone. With understanding, connection, and compassionate support, healing is possible—not by forgetting the person who died, but by finding ways to carry their memory forward.

If you, or someone you know, are grieving this holiday season, please consider attending one or more of our Light Up a Life events. Light Up a Life offers a warm, shared space for the community to remember and honor loved ones who have died or someone living, providing comfort during the complex emotions of the holiday season. Schedules for our four events can be found at hospiceofsb.org under events.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on 17 local elementary, junior high, and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.