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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Seven local nonprofits are receiving a combined $100,000 through the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara’s inaugural Small Grants Pilot Program. Grants of $10,000 or $25,000 will provide flexible, unrestricted funding to support organizations addressing critical needs for women, children, and families in south Santa Barbara County.



The Small Grants Pilot Program was launched in response to member input and research into the needs of smaller nonprofits. Demand exceeded expectations: 61 local agencies requested $1.24 million—more than 12 times the funds available. The seven grant recipients address needs in health, nutrition, education, aging, family support, and mental health.

“As a collective giving circle, the Women’s Fund pools donations from members so we can make significant grants to nonprofits,” said Carolyn Jabs, Board Chair of the Women’s Fund. “The enthusiastic response to this pilot program made it clear that, for smaller agencies, a small grant can be very significant.”



2026 Small Grants Program Recipients

Adams Angels — $10,000 Distributes food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and other essentials to people in crisis

Breast Cancer Resource Center — $25,000 Supports people affected by breast cancer

Center for Successful Aging — $25,000 Addresses the psychological, emotional, spiritual, and social needs of seniors, families, and caregivers

Friends of the Santa Barbara Library — $10,000 Supports and strengthens literacy programs

HELP of Carpinteria — $10,000 Provides affordable transportation for Carpinteria seniors who cannot drive

The Thriving Initiative — $10,000 Expands mental health support for college students affected by sexual assault, stalking, and domestic violence

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara — $10,000 Brings trained therapy dogs into classrooms to promote student well-being

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara brings women together to combine their charitable dollars to fund transformative grants addressing the critical needs of women, children, and families in south Santa Barbara County. Members will vote in March 2027 on major grants, typically ranging from $50,000 to $200,000. Recipients will be announced at the Celebration of Grants on May 12, 2027, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Membership is open to all women committed to making a difference in our community through collective giving. To join or learn more, visit http://www.womensfundsb.org