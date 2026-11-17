With a No. 16 national ranking according to MaxPreps and a starting frontcourt featuring more size than any team in the NBA, St. Francis of La Cañada presented an ambitious season-opening challenge for the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team.

However, the Dons proved to be a worthy adversary, dragging the Golden Knights into deep water before ultimately suffering a 69-57 defeat Monday night at JR Richards Gymnasium.

“I’m so proud of them because they didn’t back down,” said Santa Barbara High coach Greg Zuffelato of his team. “They listened to the halftime adjustments and did them in the second half.”

Santa Barbara jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead after a corner 3-pointer by Owen Horn and a driving layup by Levi Oakes.

However, St. Francis responded with an 11-0 run capped by a pull-up jumper from Luke Paulus that gave the Golden Knights an 11-5 lead midway through the first quarter.

Owen Horn is one of three four-year varsity players in the Santa Barbara starting lineup. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

A 3-pointer by junior Blake Lee cut Santa Barbara’s deficit to 11-8 at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter, but St. Francis scored the final four points of the period to take a 15-8 lead.

The Golden Knights built on their lead in the second quarter as 7-foot junior Yann Kamagate began to dominate in the paint. Kamagate is the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2028, according to 247Sports. He holds dozens of Division I offers, including those from Arizona and Duke.

Flanking Kamagate in the frontcourt was 7-foot-5 senior Cherif Millogo, a five-star recruit who is committed to Kentucky.

A basket inside by Kamagate with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter gave St. Francis a 30-14 lead.

However, a 3-pointer by sophomore Nico Parraga cut Santa Barbara’s deficit to 34-19 at halftime.

The St. Francis lead ballooned to 45-25 early in the third quarter on a corner 3-pointer by Luke Paulus, but Santa Barbara immediately responded with a lob pass from Levi Oakes near half court that Blake Lee finished with a two-handed slam.

The highlight play electrified the gym and sparked an 8-1 Santa Barbara run, capped by a midrange jumper from Mikah Narva that trimmed the Dons’ deficit to 46-33.

A 3-pointer by Caleyb Miller to close the third quarter, followed by an Oakes 3-pointer at the 7:50 mark of the fourth quarter, cut Santa Barbara’s deficit to 52-42.

The Dons’ ball movement improved significantly in the second half, leading to open looks from beyond the arc. Another 3-pointer by Miller continued the Dons’ surge and cut the deficit to 58-53 with 4:10 remaining.

“We had great shots in the second half. We just didn’t hit as many as we normally do,” Zuffelato said. “They really battled.”

After St. Francis extended its lead to 62-55 on two free throws by Kamagate, Horn attacked the basket for an impressive runner that made the score 62-57 with 2:30 remaining.

“We kept talking to our guys, ‘Two years ago they beat Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei. They’re going to beat giants. We can’t let that be us,’” said St. Francis assistant coach Chris Acker, who was leading the team in the absence of head coach Todd Wolfson. Wolfson’s wife recently gave birth to a baby girl.

A driving layup by 6-foot-10 sophomore Hermann Kone restored order for St. Francis as the Golden Knights closed the game on a 7-0 run to secure a 69-57 victory.

Santa Barbara will host another national powerhouse, Crespi of Encino, on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m.