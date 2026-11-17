Despite having a young and inexperienced roster, the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team defeated visiting Simi Valley, 48-25, in its season opener Monday night.

Senior Shea Gannon led the way with 15 points as the Dons built on a dominant first quarter to claim a lopsided victory.

“Shea Gannon is an outstanding three-sport athlete, and she is so enthusiastic and plays so hard that the (top of the press) is a really great spot for her,” said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher. “We have a lot of depth this year, which we haven’t had in a long time, so we want to pressure and run and play up-tempo.”

Gannon scored 10 of her 15 points in the first quarter as the Dons jumped out to an 18-6 lead. Sophomore Amelia Lopez and freshman Alanna Moreno added first-quarter three-pointers to help Santa Barbara build its commanding advantage.

Santa Barbara outscored Simi Valley 9-5 in the second quarter to take a 27-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Dons opened the second half with an inside basket by Savannah Morgolles and a pull-up jumper by Moreno to extend their lead to 31-11.

An offensive rebound and putback by Madeleine Stoll increased Santa Barbara’s lead to 37-17 late in the third quarter.

Senior Eva Rogers made her presence felt in the fourth quarter with two steals that she converted into fast-break layups.

“The three seniors have been on teams that have really struggled, so we kind of dedicate this game to the three seniors, who have stuck with the program,” Butcher said. “I thought Eva had a really solid game. She got a little tired at the end and missed some shots she is usually pretty good at.”

Eight Santa Barbara players scored in the game. The Dons will take on Foothill Tech on Wednesday to open the Bishop Diego Tournament.