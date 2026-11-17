Winter sports previews dominated Monday’s SBART press luncheon, but a handful of fall sports teams are still alive in the postseason.

Athletes of the Week

Freshman Keren Monroy of the Santa Barbara High girls tennis team had a perfect week of singles play to lead the Dons to the CIF-SS Division 5 Championship. She went 3-0 in singles play in a 13-5 win over Thacher in the Division 5 quarterfinals. She followed that up with another 3-0 performance in a 14-4 win over La Cañada in the Division 5 semifinals and capped her impressive run by going 3-0 in singles play in a 10-8 win over Laguna Blanca in the Division 5 championship match.

Keren Monroy

On the boys’ side, sophomore Channing Wigo of the Dos Pueblos High boys water polo team came through in the clutch to lead the Chargers to a CIF-SS Division 1 Championship. Wigo finished with four goals and two assists in a 14-11 win over Laguna Beach in the Division 1 semifinals. In the Division 1 championship game against Mira Costa, Wigo scored six goals, including four in the fourth quarter, to complete a thrilling 10-9 comeback victory.

Channing Wigo

Phil Womble Award

Dynamic multisport athlete Kindah Ahmad-Reda was honored with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

Ahmad-Reda is a standout flag football and basketball player. In addition to her phenomenal accomplishments on the field, Ahmad-Reda serves as a role model for her peers through her character and positive attitude, even when the going gets tough.

“She has a wisdom and maturity about her that is well beyond her years. She has never been someone who measures her value by points scored, rebounds, assists, touchdowns, or what shows up in the stat sheet. That is simply not what drives her,” said Dos Pueblos High girls basketball coach Andy Casanueva. “What matters to Kindah is being there for others. She makes time for people, she cares, and Kindah has a genuine way of making those around her feel valued.”

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award recognizes student-athletes for their exemplary sportsmanship and ethical conduct. Presented by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, the award honors individuals who demonstrate high standards of ethics and sportsmanship in their athletic endeavors.

UCSB Men’s Water Polo Competes for Big West Title

The No. 7-ranked Gauchos (22-10 overall, 4-1 Big West) finished the regular season tied for the Big West Championship and now enter the Big West Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

UCSB will take on the winner of the UC San Diego-Cal State Fullerton quarterfinal match in the semifinals on Saturday at noon. The Big West Tournament will be held at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center in Long Beach.