I attended the Santa Barbara City Council meeting and listened to hours of discussion about the future of State Street.

I personally favor reopening State Street to vehicle traffic. I believe it could help our downtown businesses and make shopping more accessible, especially for seniors and those with mobility challenges.

However, I also respect those who prefer keeping it closed. So here’s a thought. Why not consider a compromise?

While the city works toward its long-term redevelopment plan, why not temporarily reopen all of State Street for 18 to 24 months and see what happens?

This would give us an opportunity to evaluate the impact on local businesses, customer traffic, and accessibility through different seasons, including our important summer tourist season.

With signatures currently being verified for a possible public vote in 2027, perhaps we could explore holding that vote after the trial, if permitted. Instead of debating what might happen, let’s find out what actually happens. If reopening helps downtown, we’ll know. If it doesn’t, we’ll know that too.

I love Santa Barbara and want to see our downtown thrive again. I believe there’s room for compromise.

What do you think? Is this an option worth considering?