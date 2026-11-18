I was misled to sign the referendum petition against our city’s rent stabilization ordinance. When approached to sign, the gatherer used clever innuendo to imply the petition supported renter protections without stating actual purpose. After learning from Santa Barbara Tenants Union this campaign was backed by the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association to repeal rent stabilization, I submitted a written request rescinding my signature.

This is not a genuine grassroots movement. It is lawyer-backed astroturfing carried out by political mercenaries — wealthy special interests paying hired guns to override elected City Council through subterfuge, bait and switch tactics with aggressive litigation threats. This is bad-faith obstruction and subversion of local democratic process.

Thousands of Santa Barbara renters could face steep rent hikes on January 1 because political mercenaries used subterfuge to stall the law. Defeat deceit! Stand with renters, extend the temporary rent moratorium at the City Council meeting, and refuse to let intimidation put families on the street.

This is not lawful democratic process!