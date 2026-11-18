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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to explore a lineup of live music, art, workshops, and holiday festivities in Downtown Santa Barbara. Enjoy live performances, discover local art shows, participate in creative workshops, and experience the magic of Swan Lake with a live orchestra at The Granada Theatre.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

3rd Year Anniversary Celebration at Santa Barbara Pizza House (Wednesday, November 18, 11:30 AM)

(Wednesday, November 18, 11:30 AM) Orchid Mounting Workshop at SuperMoss (Thursday, November 19, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, November 19, 5:00 PM) John Craigie – Keep It Warm Tour at the Lobero Theatre (Thursday, November 19, 8:00 PM)

(Thursday, November 19, 8:00 PM) Holiday Open House at Coast 2 Coast Collection (Saturday, November 21, 11:00 AM)

(Saturday, November 21, 11:00 AM) Ready to Hang Art Show at the Community Arts Workshop (Saturday, November 21, 4:00 PM)

(Saturday, November 21, 4:00 PM) Santa Barbara Blues Society Presents Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps Live in Concert at the Carrillo Recreation Center (Saturday, November 21, 6:30 PM)

(Saturday, November 21, 6:30 PM) The Illuminati Masquerade at The House of Beau (Saturday, November 21, 7:00 PM)

(Saturday, November 21, 7:00 PM) Corner to Corner Scarf Workshop at The Crafter’s Library (Sunday, November 22, 11:00 AM)

WORLD SERIES Artist Talk at Art & Soul (Sunday, November 22, 3:00 PM)

(Sunday, November 22, 3:00 PM) World Ballet Company: Swan Lake with LIVE Orchestra at The Granada Theatre (Sunday, November 22, 6:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Small Business Saturday Holiday Stroll: Celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 28 by shopping small and supporting Downtown Santa Barbara’s locally owned businesses. Throughout the holiday season, downtown businesses are spreading festive cheer with special offers, exclusive promotions, and seasonal activities. Explore participating businesses here.

Celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 28 by shopping small and supporting Downtown Santa Barbara’s locally owned businesses. Throughout the holiday season, downtown businesses are spreading festive cheer with special offers, exclusive promotions, and seasonal activities. Explore participating businesses here. Moonlight Sessions: Enjoy a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, bringing the community together beneath the stars as the days grow shorter. Due to the rain, this week’s session has been canceled and rescheduled to Wednesday, December 9. Learn More

Enjoy a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, bringing the community together beneath the stars as the days grow shorter. Learn More “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Holiday Pop-Up: Step into an immersive seasonal cocktail pop-up at Shaker Mill, running November through January.

Step into an immersive seasonal cocktail pop-up at Shaker Mill, running November through January. Neska Afaria & Fall Menu at Dom’s Taverna: Head to the bar at 30 E. Victoria Street for their new $29 “Girl Dinner” special, featuring a signature Freezer Martini, three raw oysters, a steak bite pintxo skewer, and hot fries. Alongside the bar special, Dom’s has officially debuted its full fall menu, starring seasonal dishes like Brussels sprouts with delicata squash, smoked mussel cioppino, and merguez lamb kofta.

Head to the bar at 30 E. Victoria Street for their new $29 “Girl Dinner” special, featuring a signature Freezer Martini, three raw oysters, a steak bite pintxo skewer, and hot fries. Alongside the bar special, Dom’s has officially debuted its full fall menu, starring seasonal dishes like Brussels sprouts with delicata squash, smoked mussel cioppino, and merguez lamb kofta. Discover the Masonic Center: The historic 1924 landmark at 16 E. Carrillo St. offers customizable event rentals, including a chandelier-lit Dining Hall, Garden Terrace, and 200-seat theater, with nonprofit discounts and free tours by appointment. Learn More

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.