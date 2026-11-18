A 35-0 run through the second and third quarters propelled UCSB to an 85-33 victory over Cal Lutheran in women’s basketball action Tuesday night.

Three days after absorbing a 79-47 defeat at the hands of the Cal Bears, coach Renee Jimenez was pleased that the Gauchos played at a high level against a lesser opponent.

“We found our identity a little,” Jimenez said. “Regardless of who we play, this is how we want to go about it.”

Sophomore forward Chauncey Anderson led the Gauchos with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were senior Zoe Borter (11) and a trio of freshmen – Karisma Flores (13), Charlotte Lipkin (10) and Sarah Heyn (10). All 11 UCSB players lit up the scoreboard.

Their defensive effort pleased Jimenez. “We wanted to hold them under 36 points,” she said. The visitors were stuck at 18 points for most of two quarters as UCSB’s 25-18 lead ballooned to 60-18.

Even against Cal, the Gauchos forced more turnovers (21 to their own 17), and the disparity against Cal Lutheran was 29-11.

UCSB found its shooting touch, 52 percent from the floor, after a dismal shooting night against the Bears; Cal Lutheran shot just 26 percent.

The Gaucho women (4-1) conclude a homestand Friday at 6 p.m. against Utah Tech.