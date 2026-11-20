Senior Eden Wynne and junior Alyssa Chrestenson combined for 43 points as the Bishop Diego girls basketball team caught fire from beyond the arc in a 68-22 victory over Santa Barbara High on Thursday night at the Bird Cage Classic.

The host Cardinals knocked down 10 3-pointers overall and improved to 2-0 on the season after outscoring their first two opponents 142-52.

“I knew we were going to get our shots; we just had to make them,” said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich. “I didn’t think they could guard us in a man-to-man. They’re not going to zone us because that’s a lot of wide-open shots, but the kids just did a good job of attacking, moving the ball and finding the open player.”

Alyssa Chrestenson scored 20 points. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Coming off a CIF-SS Division 5 championship, the Cardinals may have taken a step forward as a unit this season. Despite the graduation of standout point guard Jaymi Coronado, Wynne and Chrestenson have made significant improvements.

“I think I have found a better way to score, and I have more confidence in myself driving and shooting,” Chrestenson said. “I have trust in all my other teammates, too.”

Santa Barbara hung tough early, as Shea Gannon scored six quick points to help the teams tie at 6-6 early in the first quarter. However, the Cardinals broke the game open with an 8-0 run capped by a Wynne 3-pointer at the 2:50 mark of the opening period.

Wynne followed that with another 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer, extending Bishop Diego’s lead to 21-7.

The Cardinals locked in defensively in the second quarter, outscoring the Dons 13-2 to take a 34-9 lead into halftime.

“We want to put ball pressure, but whoever is guarding the ball isn’t going to get the steals; it has to be jumping the passing lanes,” Burich said. “We picked up some stupid fouls by reaching, but once we realized we just had to keep the ball in front of us and the other players would steal the passes, that’s when we got it going.”

Bishop Diego opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers. The first came from Jeisa Coronado, and the second came from Chrestenson, extending the lead to 40-9 with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Coronado scored all 13 of her points in the second half.

Santa Barbara was led by Gannon, who finished with 13 points and three blocks. Freshman Madeleine Stoll knocked down both of her 3-point attempts and finished with six points.

Santa Barbara will take on Paraclete on Friday at 4 p.m., while Bishop Diego will face Pioneer Valley at 7 p.m.