On Wednesday, a limb for a nearby historic Torrey Pine tree fell onto the roof and patio of Lucky Llama Coffee House in Carpinteria, forcing the business to close its doors. No one was inside the building at the time, and there were no injuries.

Although the roof had holes punched into it and the patio was virtually destroyed, the inside of the building was left undamaged.

“The inside of the cafe is intact and ready to go,” said owner Ryan Moore. He and his wife Ashley Moore opened the Carpinteria Avenue shop in 2012.

But he said that, “the deck will be closed and off limits for the foreseeable future.”

According to a post on the coffee shop’s social media, the Lucky Lama will return to regular serving hours Saturday morning after making some modifications to their patio.

The tree that dropped a limb is the historic Wardholme Torrey Pine was brought as a seedling from Santa Rosa Island and planted in 1888. In 1968, the tree became Carpinteria’s first historic landmark.