Santa Barbara County knows what it means to live with the threat of natural disasters. Wildfires, storms, flooding, landslides, and coastal erosion are not distant possibilities. They are realities our communities have faced again and again.

And increasingly, we may have to pay more of the bill to recover by ourselves.

In late October, the head of the Trump administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) delivered a blunt message to state emergency managers: Prepare to handle more disasters with less financial help from the federal government. According to Politico, those changes could begin within six months.

For Santa Barbara County, that message arrives at a difficult moment. Few places in California know disaster as well as we do. In the last 12 years, Santa Barbara County declared more than 40 local emergencies — roughly one every four months. We have endured the Thomas Fire, the 2018 debris flow that took 23 lives in Montecito, the 2023 winter storms, a pandemic, and the Gifford Fire, which became California’s largest wildfire of 2025.

Emergencies are no longer rare interruptions to the normal business of county government. Preparing for them, responding to them, and paying for recovery are central responsibilities. Consider just the last 15 months. The Gifford Fire burned more than 130,000 acres along Highway 166 in August 2025. A November 2025 storm damaged roads across the county. Then a string of atmospheric rivers from December 23 through January 4 brought flooding, landslides, coastal erosion and debris flows, and Santa Barbara County proclaimed yet another local emergency.

We cannot predict the cost of the next disaster. But our recent experience makes clear why we need to prepare financially before it arrives.

For decades, communities like ours have planned around a simple assumption: When disaster strikes, FEMA will help cover most of the cost of repairing public infrastructure.

In the recent past, FEMA awarded $2.46 million to reimburse debris removal in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh channels. In Montecito, a $13.5 million FEMA grant helped make the Randall Road Debris Basin possible — covering 75 percent of the cost of the project. These projects protect homes, infrastructure, and lives — and demonstrate how quickly disaster recovery and prevention can run up a tab of millions of dollars.

We can no longer take that level of federal support for granted. The Trump administration has made it clear that it wants states and local governments to shoulder more of the recovery cost, while making it harder for communities to qualify for federal disaster assistance.

The election of Democratic majorities in Congress offers an opportunity for stronger oversight and renewed protection of federal disaster assistance. We intend to work with our congressional delegation toward both goals. But FEMA remains in the executive branch, and major disaster declarations remain presidential decisions. A change in congressional leadership does not, by itself, resolve the uncertainty facing communities that must pay for recovery now.

We are already facing the financial strain of disaster recovery. The county spent about $60 million responding to and repairing damage from the 2023–24 storms. FEMA has reimbursed us about $4 million. For this past winter’s storms, the county spent roughly $8 million; with no federal declaration, as our Public Works Director put it, “we pay for that ourselves.” A state proclamation for those storms arrived this September — nine months later.

These experiences illustrate two different financial risks: paying upfront while federal reimbursement takes years and paying for disasters that never qualify for federal assistance.

For perspective, the county’s fully funded Strategic Reserve — money set aside for major financial challenges — stands at $49.8 million. The roughly $60 million spent responding to and repairing damage from the 2023-2024 storms shows how quickly disaster costs can exceed even a substantial financial reserve.

This is why we need to be thoughtful about how we manage public money today. Especially as our operating budget declined 1.7 percent this fiscal year — the first decrease in more than a decade — and the Board of Supervisors worked hard to protect the safety net. This calls for discipline about the dollars we have not yet committed. We believe the county should:

Build a stronger financial cushion for disasters. Treat the Strategic Reserve as a floor, not a target, and build a dedicated disaster set-aside on top of it. We can do this by dedicating a portion of year-end savings to this fund, rather than relying on money already committed to essential services. This means our board has to be disciplined and make the hard decisions on worthy programs we cannot afford right now.

Treat the Strategic Reserve as a floor, not a target, and build a dedicated disaster set-aside on top of it. We can do this by dedicating a portion of year-end savings to this fund, rather than relying on money already committed to essential services. This means our board has to be disciplined and make the hard decisions on worthy programs we cannot afford right now. Plan for less and slower federal assistance. When disaster strikes, the county often has to pay for the cleanup and repairs long before reimbursement arrives. We need to budget with that reality in mind, rather than assume Washington will eventually cover the bill.

When disaster strikes, the county often has to pay for the cleanup and repairs long before reimbursement arrives. We need to budget with that reality in mind, rather than assume Washington will eventually cover the bill. Keep investing in preparedness. Maintaining roads, clearing storm drains and culverts, and maintaining debris basins can reduce damage before it happens. The cheapest disaster is the one that does less damage.

Preparing for disasters and protecting essential services are not competing goals. Every dollar committed to something that can wait is a dollar unavailable when something cannot.

Fiscal prudence is not pessimism. It is how we protect essential services and make sure the county can respond when residents need us most. The time to prepare financially is before the next disaster — not after the bills arrive.