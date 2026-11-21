Like many Americans, I really like to exercise my right to vote because it’s the only exercise I get. My favorite thing to vote for is the Donnys. The Donnys reward the finest collusions of entertainment and politics by giving awards to this administration’s attempts to combine its P.T. Barnum style of showmanship with the elusive success of a Wile E. Coyote strategy. This is our last chance to vote for the Donnys because next year they will be replaced by the Bluenamis, awards given to the members of the Blue Man Group, the Blue Woman Group, and everybody else driving on the Left side of the road.

Let’s vote. The nominees in the categories of the 2026 Donny Awards are:

Best Tragic-Drama

“Exploiting People and Power for Personal Gain”

“Pretending This Entire Administration Is Not Racist”

“Ignoring Genocide in Gaza”

Best Tragic-Comedy

“Pro Wrestling on the White House Lawn”

“The Reflecting Pool Vandal”

“The FIFA Peace Prize Presentation”

Best Deceptive Acting

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoﬀ as Skilled Negotiators.

Donald Trump as Commander-in-Chief.

Pete Hegseth as Unprejudiced.

Le Narcisse d’Or (The Golden Narcissus)

This award is always given to the President. This year he gets it for staring at his image in his reflecting pool for so long that he lost any sense of reality.

Best Lie in an Original Screenplay

We have “won” the Iran War. Several times.

Ads praising Trump, which cost taxpayers $20 million, are not campaign ads – they are “patriotic ads”.

Our “strong and smart (High IQ!) president” is the “only guardrail we need” to protect us from AI.

Best Lie in an Adapted Screenplay

News organizations were banned from the White House because of “National Security” – not because he didn’t like what they reported about him.

It was a “hypothetical defense posture” when he declared that it “would be a very small price to pay” if Iran could “take out Los Angeles” – not because he hates California liberals.

We are killing “narco-terrorists” in the Caribbean Sea – we are not bombing the boats of defenseless fishermen.

The Destruction of Lifetimes Achievement Award

ICE’s unnecessary and brutal destruction of people’s lifetimes by labeling them criminals, denying them due process, and deporting them to countries they’ve never been to.

Best Editing to Make Things Worse

Redefining gender, and removing protections for victims of sexual abuse in Title IX.

Using a loophole in the law to drastically increase the slaughter of wild horses.

Lowering mpg guidelines to allow automobile manufacturers to create more air pollution.

Best Variety Show

Canceled due to DEI restrictions.

Best Disgusting Animation (Actually Posted by Trump on Truth Social)

“Doctor Trump” Heals Celebrities Suﬀering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“Fighter Pilot Trump” Drops Feces on American Protestors.

“Lion King Trump” Hunts the Obamas Portrayed as Apes.

The Governors Governing Award

The U.S. Government’s policy that protesting the murder of innocent Gazan children is anti-Semitic.

Best Mis-direction by the President

“I don’t know the people I pardon.”

“I don’t know how my money is invested.”

“I never said that.”

Best Use of Sound and Visual Eﬀects to Cover-up Murder

Instead of admitting that his orders resulted in the murder of 120 school children during the first day of the Iran War, Trump reposted an infamous “Bomb Iran” video edited to the tune of “Barbara Ann” performed by Vince Vance and the Valiants.

Best Documentary

Donny doesn’t watch documentaries.

Vote as many times as you’d like, and I hope you pick some winners. But don’t forget – every election is rigged.