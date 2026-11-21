For more than 75 years, the Santa Ynez Valley Grange in Los Olivos has held our community’s warmest memories. Built in 1950 by area families hosting community dinners and pooling World War II savings bonds, our hall was raised with neighbors’ own hands and hearts.

Today, our 100 percent volunteer-run Grange carries that spirit forward. With zero paid staff, we house Los Olivos Public Library and Lucky Clover 4-H Club rent-free, welcome the Rotary Club, Valley Wind Ensemble, NatureTrack, public agencies, and local families, and offer an affordable commercial kitchen for local wineries and small businesses.

Now, this cherished gathering place needs its neighbors again. To maintain vital property insurance, we must replace our aging roof — a $50,000 project beyond what modest rentals cover.

This Black Friday, November 27, 2026 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.), skip the big-box rush and visit 2374 Alamo Pintado Avenue for our free-admission Artisan Market. Browse handmade jewelry, pottery, charcuterie boards, metal art, soaps, build-a-plushies, and gourmet treats from 16 local makers — knowing 100 percent of vendor fees support our “Raise the Roof” campaign.

Can’t attend? Make a 100npercent tax-deductible gift via our fiscal sponsor, California State Grange Foundation (zero admin fees), at https://www.cagrangefoundation.org/donate (select “Community Grange,” enter SYV Grange #644), or mail checks to CA State Grange Foundation (Memo: Roof), P.O. Box 115, Los Olivos, CA 93441.

Shop local on Black Friday — help raise the roof!