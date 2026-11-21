Isaiah Barnes drove into the paint with time winding down and converted an off-balanced shot through contact for a go-ahead three-point play with .4 seconds remaining.

The clutch shot thwarted a thrilling upset bid by the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team as visiting Crespi escaped JR Richards Gymnasium with a 60-57 victory on Friday night.

“It’s really difficult to get the ball in bounds in those situations so we try to take one of our better players and put him in space,” said Crespi coach and Los Angeles Lakers legend Derek Fisher. “Once I saw that they were going to play up I knew that we could stick with that action. Had they played it differently I probably would have called a timeout. Just getting Isaiah the ball in space and allowing him to get downhill, he is a physical player.”

Santa Barbara jumped out to an 11-3 lead midway through the first quarter on a tip-in by Brent Sharpton. From there Crespi slowly began to chip away. A 3-pointer by Isaiah Barnes cut the Celts’deficit to 14-8.

However, the Dons responded with a 3-pointer by Cayleb Miller that increased the Santa Barbara lead to 17-9 with ten seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Crespi opened the second quarter with five quick points on a corner 3-pointer by Phoenix Smith and a floater by Jasiah WIlliams, trimming the deficit to 17-14 at the seven minute mark of the second quarter.

The Dons lead swelled to 28-18 on an Owen Horn 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. However, the Celts refused to give in and closed the first half on a 10-2 run that made the score 30-28 at halftime.

Levi Oakes lines up a 3-pointer. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“There’s so much experience and so much toughness and leadership. We play so many big games that they come into these games and they are not nervous, they are not scared,” said Santa Barbara coach Greg Zuffelato of his team. “

The two teams went back and forth in the second half with neither side building a lead of more than four.

Blake Lee tied the score at 57-57 on a wing 3-pointer with 30 seconds left. Crespi worked the clock down and called a timeout to set up the final play.

Horn finished with a team-high 15 points for Santa Barbara, Levi Oakes added ten points and Miller chipped in ten points.

Crespi is currently ranked #25 nationally according to Maxpreps. Both of Santa Barbara’s losses have been competitive matchups against top-25 teams.