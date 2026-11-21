The Golden Tornado met its match Friday night at Peabody Stadium as visiting Beaumont rallied in the second half to claim a 21-10 victory in the semifinals of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs.

Beaumont was in the Division 2 playoffs last season and dropped four divisions into division six this year. Santa Barbara led 10-7 at halftime, but the visiting Cougars scored 14 unanswered points in the second half, capitalizing on significant momentum swings to claim the victory.

“The play of the game, we (recovered) the kickoff to start the half, and the forward pass, backward pass, I’m not quite sure. We’ll have to watch it on film. That was pretty big. We were up three and could have been up ten there or up six,” Mendoza said. “You have to do a better job of not putting yourself in a position to have a game float on one play.”

The Cougars came out firing on the opening drive of the game as quarterback Bradon Cuellar connected with Steven Honeyfield on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone.

The Golden Tornado responded with a nine-play, 61-yard drive capped off by a 35-yard field goal from Cade Mault with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter, cutting Santa Barbara’s deficit to 7-3.

On the ensuing Beaumont possession, junior linebacker Henry Crafton made the defensive play of the game for Santa Barbara with a sack and forced fumble that gave the Golden Tornado excellent field position at its own 38-yard line.

Six plays later, Griffin Arnold found Mault on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter. Mault was heavily covered but came down with a contested catch, slipped a tackle, and dove for the pylon to give Santa Barbara a 10-7 lead.

Santa Barbara appeared to get a massive break to start the second half as a squib kick by Mault was muffed by Beaumont and recovered by Santa Barbara at the 11-yard line.

After a five-yard run by Everett-Rabb Preston, a quick swing pass from Arnold was ruled a backward pass and recovered by Beaumont.

The Cougars immediately took advantage of the turnover as sophomore running back Kanoa Franklin raced for a 38-yard touchdown, giving Beaumont a 14-10 lead with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter. Beaumont repeatedly attacked the left side of the line in the second half, with Franklin finding massive running lanes.

After a Santa Barbara punt, Franklin scored again, this time from 25 yards out, increasing Beaumont’s lead to 21-10 with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Both defenses stood tall in a scoreless fourth quarter, but as Santa Barbara desperately tried to close the deficit, Leoncio Arellano snagged an interception that put the game away with 3:43 remaining.

Keegan Roessler makes the catch. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“They did a really nice job finding little holes in the running game and playing keep-away,” Mendoza said. “It looked like we got pressured a little bit, and Griffin Arnold was running out of the pocket more than I’ve seen him run out of the pocket all year.”

With the loss, Santa Barbara finishes the season with a 9-4 overall record. However, with a young roster that includes an extremely talented junior class, the Dons have an opportunity to take a huge step forward in 2027.

Dos Pueblos, 28; Rancho Mirage 13

The Chargers advance to the CIF-SS Division 10 Championship Game where they will Nogales on Friday. Dos Pueblos came through in the clutch defensively in the semifinals holding Rancho Mirage scoreless in the second half.