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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The Santa Barbara Eastside Society warmly invites the community to gather for an afternoon of holiday joy, music, and togetherness at the 71st Milpas Street Holiday Parade, taking place Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. The parade will travel along Milpas Street, from De La Guerra Street to Mason Street.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Our Community / Celebrando Nuestra Comunidad,” honors the families, neighbors, businesses, and organizations whose generosity and dedication keep this beloved Eastside tradition alive. The parade offers a welcoming place for people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate together, strengthen neighborhood connections, and share in the joy of the holiday season. The Santa Barbara Eastside Society is honored to welcome U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal as this year’s Grand Marshal, joining the community for this cherished celebration.

With more than 70 entries, this year’s parade promises an afternoon filled with creativity, cultural pride, and festive entertainment. Spectators can look forward to school bands, floats featuring live music, singers, dancers, local businesses, car and truck clubs, and appearances by local elected officials.

The Grinch will also join the festivities, and Santa Claus will bring a joyful close to the parade.

At the heart of this annual tradition are the people who make it possible. The Santa Barbara Eastside Society Board of Directors extends its heartfelt gratitude to the parade participants, City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Police Department, Santa Barbara Fire Department, Santa Barbara Public Works Department, sponsors, local businesses, parade ambassadors, legal advisors, community organizations, and families who generously contribute their time, talents, and support. Their commitment helps create a celebration that reflects the warmth, diversity, and unity of our community.

Families, friends, and visitors are encouraged to find a spot along Milpas Street, cheer on their neighbors, and enjoy the holiday spirit together. Whether attending for the first time or continuing a treasured family tradition, everyone is warmly welcome.

Join us as we celebrate 71 years of community tradition and the people who make Santa Barbara’s Eastside so special!