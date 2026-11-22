On election night in Texas, James Talarico opened his victory speech with the oldest underdog story we have. A shepherd boy, David, goes out to meet a giant, Goliath, who arrives in full armor carrying so many weapons that someone else has to hold his shield. David is armed only with a slingshot. Talarico, who will take office as a U.S. Senator on January 3, named his own giants that night: the richest man in the world, the most powerful man in the world, and the Washington establishment. David was smaller and had fewer weapons, he said, but he was armed with hope and faith.

I have heard that story many times. What caught my attention this time was the strengths Talarico’s version of David carries inside: hope, faith, and love.

We Shall Overcome

In my clinical work, I see what happens to people who feel outmatched. The body braces. Attention narrows to the threat. People stop being able to imagine a way through. Hope is often the thing that lets a frightened person think again. Faith, in whatever form someone holds it, keeps them standing long enough to try. Love is doing it not for oneself, but for others.

Talarico went on to say that something is broken in America. He named the economy and the political system, then added something more subtle: even our relationships with each other feel broken. And he made a claim about why. The most powerful people in the world, he said, want it that way. They want us looking left and right at each other instead of looking up at them and seeing what they are up to.

I am wary of any story with a single villain. In my office, blame aimed only outward rarely heals anyone. But I recognized the sideways glance. For the past 10 years, many of us have been trained by digital media to watch our neighbors with suspicion. Families stop speaking at Thanksgiving. Friendships of 30 years end over a post.

The Buddha’s word for this, papañcha, describes the mind’s runaway proliferation of stories about the other. He called it divide and conquer — the oldest strategy in the world.

Now, we have to look at ourselves:

How have we fallen for scripts displayed by media and algorithms?

How can we find hope in a better future for all of us?

How can we have the faith we need do something about it?

How can we love others enough so that we see their pain and want to make their world better a better place?

Answers We Need

Talarico’s answers come from his grandfather, a Baptist preacher in South Texas, who taught him about a barefoot rabbi and two commandments: love God and love your neighbor. There is no love of God without love of neighbor, he said. Every single person bears the image of the sacred. Every single person is holy.

That sentence would be at home in any meditation hall I have taught in. Buddhists speak of Buddha nature. Quakers speak of God in everyone. I remember moments of our last interfaith gathering, where we found the sacred, the divine rooted in all our traditions: The Muslims, the Christians, the Native Americans, the Jews, the Hindus, and the Buddhists.

Then Talarico said something I want every meditator to hear. Love is not passive. It is not neutral, and it is not weak. Love stands between the bully and the bullied and looks evil in the eye without blinking.

This matters, because spiritual life is sometimes mistaken for a retreat from conflict. Some People may come to practice hoping to feel calm enough to stop caring. The compassion I have practiced for forty-five years asks for more spine than that. Tibetan teachers speak of fierce compassion; the image is the mother who steps between her child and danger. She is gentle with the child, but she does not step aside when danger looms.

Hate, Talarico said, is predictable. Hate is boring. Hate cannot teach a child to read or lower anyone’s energy bill. Love can turn a student into a scholar and an enemy into a friend.

How do we practice this? He offered two clues. When you extend an open hand instead of a closed fist, he said, you will be surprised by who takes it. And the world changes person to person, in each moment you choose to be kind, with each good wish you offer someone in need.

In Tibetan Buddhism, there is a sense of trust that everyone and everything is interconnected and arises from the same field of loving awareness. We can tap deep roots into this deepest ground of being, which allows us to live with hope, faith, and love that never runs dry.

Let’s take this mid-term election as an inspiration to make a new start within ourselves. No more hate, contempt, or indifference. Instead, compassion, caring, and engagement.