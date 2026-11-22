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CommUnify and its Head Start program are excited to announce this year’s Holiday Toy Drive to support the children and families enrolled in their early childhood education centers. CommUnify operates 18 of these campuses throughout Santa Barbara County and currently serves more than 500 children and families who could otherwise not afford high-quality child care and early educational opportunities.

The nonprofit has again joined forces with KTYD 99.9 FM radio (https://www.ktyd.com/) and the locally owned ever-popular smoothie purveyor, Blenders in the Grass (www.drinkblenders.com). KTYD will help spread the word to the community and will announce the promotion beginning Thanksgiving week. All South Santa Barbara County Blenders locations will be collecting toy donations at their seven stores from Montecito to Northern Goleta, with the exception of the Isla Vista location which is closed during winter break. A complete list of Blenders locations along with a Wish List containing suggested age-appropriate items can be found on the KTYD website at (https://www.ktyd.com/event/ktyds-annual-holiday-toy-drive/) or by using the QR code below. Please publish both if possible.

Santa Barbara County currently has the highest percentage of its population living in poverty out of all 58 counties in California, so there are many families and children who need the full, traditional set of care and education services that Head Start provides.

“They say ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and that has certainly been the case for our Head Start program this year,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO of CommUnify. “2026 has truly been extraordinarily challenging for these families whose budgets are stretched so thin. We so appreciate KTYD and Blenders – and of course the generosity of our community – for helping us to make this a happy holiday season for the children and the families we serve.”

CommUnify requests new, unwrapped, age-appropriate gifts for infants, toddlers and preschoolers from 3 months to 5 years old. For the community’s convenience, a “Wish List” featuring an array of items appropriate for boys and girls in these age groups, along with gender neutral items will be posted at every Blenders location and on the KTYD website.

Each of the seven Blenders locations will have collection bins at their stores. Every Blenders is open Monday through Friday 7am-10pm and on Saturday and Sunday 8am-10pm. Please see the attached list of stores for the addresses. KTYD has led this Toy Drive for many years; former hosts of ‘The Morning Mojo” show Lin Aubuchon and Bill Pesso started the annual campaign. With their retirement last year, it was uncertain whether the Toy Drive would endure.

Enter longtime radio personality, Zeb Norris, the brand-new Program Director and Morning Show Host on KTYD. “When CommUnify reached out to me and our incredible promotions team about continuing the Head Start Toy Drive, my initial reply was, ‘well of course we will!’ I knew that I wanted to keep the legacy and tradition which Lin and Bill created alive and support the kids”, said Zeb. “Then upon further reflection, I thought…let’s go bigger though! I wanted to increase the number of donation collection sites and start the promos before Black Friday so our listeners can take advantage of the sales! This way we can help even more of the children at Head Start. And I know that ‘The Tribe’ (the nickname given to listeners of Morning Mojo) will rise to the challenge. They’re such a generous bunch and really do so much for the greater community.”

Blenders in the Grass was created by three longtime friends Art Tracewell, Scott Webber, and Keric Brown who opened the first store in Isla Vista, CA in March 1995. The regional company has since grown to 19 locations from Camarillo to Santa Maria.

“Because we are part of a local community, we are committed to supporting local schools, athletic teams, and organizations through donations and sponsorships,” said Keric Brown, CFO of Blenders. “This is a little different. We are so thrilled for our South County locations to participate in this Toy Drive for Head Start – it’s a real morale boost for our team and is so rewarding for them. We appreciate the work that CommUnify does for our community and are happy to partner with them, and of course KTYD too.”

For a complete description of CommUnify’s programs and services including Head Start, please visit http://www.CommUnifySB.org. Contact Joni Kelly at CommUnify at 805-886-1869 (cell) or email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org for more information about the Head Start Toy Drive, to request high resolution images and B-roll, or to arrange interviews with Patricia Keelean, CEO, CommUnify or Zeb Norris, Program Director and Morning Show Host, KTYD.