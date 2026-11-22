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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider proposed zoning ordinance amendments that would make planning permits faster and easier to navigate for some residential and commercial projects.

Known as Phase 3 of the County’s Zoning Ordinance Update Program, the proposed changes are intended to make the permitting process faster, simpler and more predictable for homeowners, businesses and property owners while continuing to protect public safety, community character, environmental resources and historic properties.

The proposal comes to the Board following public hearings before the County Planning Commission and Montecito Planning Commission. Both commissions supported the overall goal of improving efficiency and customer service and recommended revisions related to local review, design oversight and historic resource protections. Those recommendations have been incorporated into the proposal before the Board.

How would the proposal affect homeowners and businesses?

If approved, the proposed amendments would:

· Reduce permit requirements for common projects. Small structures such as sheds and pergolas, heating and air conditioning equipment, and most swimming pools would no longer require a planning permit. Building permits and applicable safety requirements would still apply in most cases.

· Simplify design review. Some smaller homes, additions, remodels and commercial projects would qualify for a reduced level of design review, while larger or more visible projects would continue to receive full review.

· Speed up approvals. Many single-family residential projects and some commercial projects would have fewer review steps, reduced notification requirements and fewer opportunities for appeal.

Upcoming Public Hearing

The public is invited to attend and provide comments on the proposed amendments during the Board of Supervisors hearing. Community members may participate either in person at the hearing or remotely through the County’s virtual participation options.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m.

Board of Supervisors Hearing

Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building

511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria

The proposed amendments build on previous phases of the County’s Zoning Ordinance Update Program; here is a snapshot of the prior phases and other streamlining efforts.

Phase One, approved in 2025, updated and modernized the County’s lighting and sign regulations for greater clarity and consistency, and removed the outdated shopping center zone district.

Phase Two, approved in January 2026, included amendments to accomplish the following:

Faster approvals for lower-impact projects such as time extensions, small modifications, minor conditional use permits and minor development plans by shifting them to streamlined staff-level reviews.

for lower-impact projects such as time extensions, small modifications, minor conditional use permits and minor development plans by shifting them to streamlined staff-level reviews. Limited appeals for minor projects where decision-making discretion is minimal.

for minor projects where decision-making discretion is minimal. Standardized procedures for notification requirements and permit expiration dates to make rules easier to understand and apply.

for notification requirements and permit expiration dates to make rules easier to understand and apply. Cleaner zoning code with outdated provisions removed, redundancy reduced, and clearer explanations of when and how regulations apply.

with outdated provisions removed, redundancy reduced, and clearer explanations of when and how regulations apply. Modernized commercial zones to allow more mixed-use development and adjust standards in multifamily zones—such as height, setbacks, and open space—to better support housing at planned densities.

On-demand building permits

The County has also expanded its on-demand building permit program, which lets homeowners get immediate online permits for water heater replacements, electrical panel upgrades, roof replacements, solar installations, and gas, water and sewer line upgrades. More than 3,500 permits have been issued since launch, and required inspections still ensure safety.

The County recently highlighted it’s on-demand permits in the video Your County, Your Services – On-Demand Permits.

For more information on how to submit a planning and building permit go here, Planning and Building Permit Applications & Forms | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website