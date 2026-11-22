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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is excited to celebrate the grand opening of (IN)LARKIN® at Victoria Court, 1235 State Street, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 28, at 1:00 PM, during Small Business Saturday.

Founded by Santa Barbara designer Mary Beth Larkin, (IN)LARKIN® is an independent contemporary womenswear brand known for its signature philosophy, athglamour®, the fashionable cousin of athleisure. Combining sophisticated styles, innovative fabrics, and exceptional comfort, the brand offers versatile pieces designed for modern women.

“Santa Barbara is home, but I still remember visiting years ago when I lived in New York City and being captivated by its understated cosmopolitan sophistication,” said Larkin. “It’s effortlessly chic, creative, and wonderfully relaxed. To me, that’s the perfect expression of athglamour®.”

“We are thrilled to welcome (IN)LARKIN® to downtown Santa Barbara,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of the DSBIA. “Having a Santa Barbara designer bring her unique vision and fashion brand to State Street is a wonderful addition to our downtown retail community. We encourage everyone to come out during Small Business Saturday and help us celebrate!”

EVENT DETAILS:

What: (IN)LARKIN® Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Saturday, November 28th, at 1:00 PM

Where: 1235 State Street

For more information, visit inlarkin.com or follow @athglam on Instagram

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.