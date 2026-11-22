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LOMPOC, CA (November 20, 2026) – First 5 Santa Barbara County’s Children and Families Commission announced today the retirement of Executive Director Wendy Sims-Moten, marking the culmination of an extraordinary 31-year career in public service, including 27 years helping build and strengthen First 5 Santa Barbara County since its inception. Sims-Moten, who has served as Executive Director since 2018 after stepping into the role on an interim basis in 2017, has been a driving force behind First 5 Santa Barbara County’s evolution and impact. As one of the organization’s earliest employees, she often says she has been with First 5 “since the first paper clip.”

Since voters approved Proposition 10 in 1998 and First 5 Santa Barbara County was established in 1999, the organization has invested more than $100 million in early childhood initiatives, improving outcomes for children and families throughout the county. Many of the children who benefited from those early investments are now adults, creating a lasting legacy that spans generations.

Throughout her tenure, Sims-Moten guided the Commission’s mission to ensure all children enter kindergarten healthy, safe, and ready to learn. She championed innovative approaches that expanded the organization’s role beyond grantmaking to become a convener, catalyst, and strategic partner for systems change.

Among her many accomplishments, Sims-Moten most recently led First 5 Santa Barbara County’s facilitation of the Aligned Leadership for Results initiative, a countywide effort that united cross-sector partners around shared goals and data-driven strategies to improve outcomes for children and families. She also played a key role in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across Santa Barbara County, helping guide the development of the County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Statement in 2020.

“Wendy’s leadership has resulted in coalescing numerous community partners to directly impact the lives of our most at-promise children,” said First 5 Santa Barbara County’s Children and Families Commission Chair Emilio Handall. “The audacious goal of having 70% of our incoming kindergarten students ‘ready to learn’ is a direct result of Wendy’s leadership and will leave an indelible impact on First 5 Santa Barbara County’s efforts for many years to come.”

Prior to her leadership at First 5 Santa Barbara County, Sims-Moten built a distinguished career with the County of Santa Barbara. Beginning in the General Services Department, she helped develop the County’s Employee University, served in the inaugural cohort of the County’s Mediator Program, and led the County’s Leaking Underground Fuel Tank Program.

Her influence extends well beyond county government. Sims-Moten served two terms on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees, helping guide the district through significant challenges, including wildfires, debris flows, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She currently serves on the California Early Childhood Advisory Council and is Board President of the First 5 Association of California, after previously serving as Vice President. Through these roles, she has helped shape local and statewide early childhood policy and advocated for investments that support California’s youngest children and their families.

“Wendy has spent her career making sure California’s children thrive,” said First 5 Association of California’s Executive Director Avo Makdessian. “As board president of the First 5 Association, Wendy led with a steady hand, unwavering commitment, and a deep belief in what First 5s can do together across the state. We’re grateful for her leadership and her friendship, and we wish her a joyful retirement.”

Beyond her public service, Sims-Moten remains deeply engaged in the Santa Barbara County community through leadership roles with organizations including the McCune Foundation, Gateway Educational Services, Uplift Central Coast, and The Links, Incorporated. She is also an alumna of the Leading From Within Emerging Leaders program and continues to be actively engaged in that network.

Reflecting on her retirement, Sims-Moten said, “Thirty-one years is a significant chapter of a life and career. I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked alongside so many talented and caring individuals to create positive change in our County. The relationships built, lessons learned, and progress achieved will always hold a special place in my heart. As I move on to my next adventure, I do so with gratitude, hope, and excitement for the future. I leave the door ajar behind me so that others may step forward, continue the work, and create their own lasting impact.”

While Sims-Moten’s retirement in December marks the end of a remarkable chapter, First 5 Santa Barbara County remains committed to advancing its mission and building upon the strong foundation she helped create.

Details regarding leadership transition plans will be announced in the coming months.

About First 5 Santa Barbara County

First 5 Santa Barbara County is the local Children and Families Commission established after California voters passed Proposition 10 in 1998, directing tobacco tax revenues to support early childhood development and ensure children prenatal through age five and their families thrive.

First 5 Santa Barbara County partners across communities to advance health, early learning, and family support systems for young children in Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit our website at first5sbc.org.