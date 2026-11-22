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GOLETA, CA, November 19, 2026 – In celebration of Giving Tuesday on December 1, our community is invited to consider making a gift toward the bright future of Goleta Valley Library by supporting the interior design capital campaign, “Writing the Next Chapter.” The Friends of the Goleta Valley Library have very generously agreed to provide a matching gift of up to $25,000 for all campaign donations received December 1st – December 10th as the library nears the finish line of its fundraising efforts.

Giving Tuesday explains its mission as “a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”

This year’s Giving Tuesday is especially meaningful to the Goleta Valley Library project, as local generosity continues to bring the library closer to its goal of creating a refreshed, revitalized space.

“The support of our community throughout the interior design capital campaign has been absolutely astounding,” said City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “Patrons have shown heartfelt generosity through their gifts, often sharing stories about what the library has meant to them, their families, and their neighbors. This project has been the opportunity of a lifetime to prepare Goleta Valley Library to serve generations of visitors, and we are so fortunate to have the Friends’ phenomenal support in bringing this vision to life.”

To make a donation in celebration of Giving Tuesday that will be matched by the Friends from December 1st through 10th, donors can choose from four convenient options: the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, the City of Goleta, and in-person at Goleta Valley Library Express. Contributions should note that the gift is intended for the GVL Capital Campaign.

Any of these gift options can also be used for the Donor Recognition Program, which will feature the names of donors on beautiful, hand-painted tiles as part of the artwork installation planned for the south exterior wall of the library. A limited quantity of tiles is available in the gift tiers – view the Donor Recognition Program Guide here for more information. As many Golden Tiles and Sunshine Tiles have been purchased to date, donations are now being encouraged at $2,000 and above.

About the Library Improvements:

The ten-month capital campaign launched in February with a goal of raising $1.7 million toward updated furnishings, spaces, and equipment throughout the 50-year-old facility. The campaign will conclude in December 2026 and is currently only 19.53% away from reaching its goal, with $332,094.59 remaining to be raised.

The Library is currently closed for construction during the Goleta Valley Library Americans with Disabilities Act, Safety, and Building Improvement Project, which remains on track to meet the completion requirements of the Building Forward Grant, the main funding source of the facility upgrades.

While the main location undergoes renovations, patrons are encouraged to visit our vibrant temporary library, GVL Express (6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105), for browsing, holds pick-up, computer access, and more.

Thank you for helping us write the next chapter at Goleta Valley Library!

The Santa Barbara Foundation is the 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor of the “Goleta Valley Library: Writing the Next Chapter” capital campaign. As such, Santa Barbara Foundation receives all donations to the program and oversees funds are distributed in the manner intended by the committee. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.