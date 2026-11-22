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For 76 years, Goleta’s Finest has honored the people and organizations who make a positive impact on Goleta. The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2026 honorees. They have built the roads, water systems, and classrooms this community depends on, and they have shown up for their neighbors when it counted most.

Man of the Year: Steve Wagner

For more than two decades, Steve Wagner has quietly built and cared for the infrastructure that makes Goleta work. He joined the City in 2003 as one of its first employees and helped build a young city from the ground up, first as public works director and city engineer. He delivered the Cathedral Oaks Overcrossing, the Los Carneros Roundabout, and the first phase of the San Jose Creek Project.

His most personal achievement is the Hollister Avenue/Highway 101 interchange. His father worked on its earliest concepts in the 1960s, and about 50 years later Steve helped see it through to completion. A plaque at Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks Road now marks that “generational effort.”

As general manager of the Goleta Sanitary District since 2015, he has turned wastewater into a resource. His energy plan gave the district its own digester and combined heat and power, so it now generates its own electricity. Steve has also led at Community Covenant Church, served on the Goleta Train Depot board, and mentors men through the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. He retires at the end of this year, and Goleta’s roads, creeks, and water systems are stronger for his hand. As his father taught him, a community is what the people make it, and Steve has helped make Goleta something to be proud of.

Woman of the Year: Kristen Miller

Kristen’s commitment to Goleta is evident in her work, her family, and her unwavering dedication to the community. Since moving to Goleta in 2002 to lead the Chamber of Commerce, Kristen has been a passionate champion for the city for 24 years. She guided the business community through the transition to Cityhood, helping establish a strong sense of identity for the Goodland by setting new traditions, preserving the old, and highlighting emerging possibilities.



Her dedication extends well beyond the Chamber. She helped create the first Dam Dinner, supported the inaugural Fiesta Ranchero, and expanded the Lemon Festival into a true community-wide celebration, securing annual City Proclamations for Lemon Month. She also served on the early Girsh Park board and volunteered with the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.



Recognizing Goleta as both the Goodland and a world-class center for innovation and technology, Kristen spearheaded TechTopia, a branding campaign elevating the high-tech hub that provides fulfilling jobs for generations to come. She also led the creation of GoGoleta, the first website and digital campaign promoting the city’s attractions, restaurants, and hospitality to the world.



Through her roles, Kristen has united Goleta’s businesses, residents, and community members around common goals. For her, giving back is not just a professional obligation but a heartfelt commitment to the community that has nurtured her family and career.

Education Impact Award: Dr. Susan Salcido

Dr. Susan Salcido has been a force for education in Santa Barbara County since she took office as County Superintendent in 2017, leading a county office that oversees 200 programs serving 70,000 children and youth across 20 school districts and 10 charter schools. She started out as a high school English teacher and coach, and she has since moved through assistant principal, principal, curriculum director, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent roles before being elected to lead the county. Through the Thomas Fire, the 2018 debris flows, and the COVID-19 pandemic, she has kept students at the center of every decision. In 2024–25, her office honored nearly 100 educators, five schools earned California Distinguished Schools recognition, and the county Student Advisory Council helped shape work on mental health, attendance, school safety, and learning experiences. She also helped secure, for the first time, a multi-million-dollar state grant to expand in-school mental health support for students and families.

What stands out most to me is how much she believes every student deserves a school that sees them, and how consistently she acts on that belief. When $888,000 in federal funds for Santa Barbara Unified’s after-school, professional development, and English learner programs was frozen in 2025, she spoke plainly about the need for dependable funding and stood with districts through the uncertainty. Her peers have taken notice, too, with an ACSA Marcus Foster Memorial Award for Administrator Excellence and a 2024 Women of Achievement honor among her recognitions. Goleta’s young people are learning in better schools because of her leadership, and her record makes her a deserving recipient of this recognition.

Volunteer of the Year: Anthony Rodriguez

Anthony Rodriguez shows up. When a parent finds a teenager in crisis, when a family is searching for words after a loss, or when a neighbor cannot afford to bury a loved one, Anthony is the person people call, and he is usually the first to arrive without being asked. He grew up in East Los Angeles with a challenging childhood and came close to losing everything, but he chose a different direction and has spent the years since making sure others do not have to walk the same road alone. Today he volunteers as an educational outreach worker at Our Lady of Guadalupe, teaching children and parents how to guard against abuse, and he is the driving force behind the Santa Barbara Response Network, which offers psychological first aid to families grieving a suicide or homicide. He sits with people in their darkest moments, helps first responders care for themselves, and organizes car washes and T-shirt sales when a family cannot afford a funeral.

Anthony also teaches residents across Santa Barbara County how to respond to earthquakes, fires, and other disasters, pushing to bring that training into Spanish-speaking communities. He has prepared more than 100 Spanish-speaking volunteers, and the county’s program earned special recognition from Governor Jerry Brown because of his work. He also serves as a Rapid Response Organizer with 805 UndocuFund, coordinating volunteers across three counties so families facing emergencies are never left alone, and more than 40 Goleta households have received mutual aid through his work.

Non-Profit of the Year: Goleta Evening Rotary Club

Celebrating 90 years of service, the Goleta Evening Rotary Club is a dedicated group of people, many of whom have served for decades. They show up for Goleta again and again, often with a shovel, a paintbrush, or a checkbook in hand. Members have planted native plants at the Butterfly Reserve, painted tables and benches at Dos Pueblos Beach, and built a sustainable garden at La Patera Elementary School.

The club also invests in young people. Members run mock job and college interviews for Dos Pueblos students, support book drives for local schools and libraries, and donated $500 toward the computer lab at Ellwood Elementary. In total, the club has given over $30,000 in scholarships to local students, and its summer barbecues help fund scholarships for Santa Barbara City College students. Their giving reaches the Foodbank, Food From the Heart, the Boys & Girls Club, and more, and members have even traveled to Morelia, Mexico, to help deliver cataract surgeries. Goleta is better for nine decades of Rotary showing up.

Innovator of the Year: Tommy Chang and Will Chen, Kin Bakeshop

Goleta has plenty of places to grab a coffee, but few have been built the way Kin was. Tommy Chang and Will Chen met at a Los Angeles technology company, and after the pandemic they took a chance on something new: Asian-inspired pastries and matcha, launched first as pop-ups and funded through a Kickstarter campaign that raised $15,000 in about a day. Rather than wait for the perfect storefront, they tested the idea in public. Kin opened on South Turnpike Road in June 2023, and its mochi doughnuts, Hokkaido brioche, and matcha drinks now draw lines that often stretch to two hours. Bringing those flavors to a Central Coast town was a bet that Goleta would embrace something different, and the crowds suggest it did. Their bench seating, in place of tables, is an equally bold experiment. It invites strangers to sit side by side and talk, and many regulars say the wait is part of the fun.

The community reaches well beyond the counter. Kin mentors UC Santa Barbara students in marketing, photography, and accounting, giving young people a close look at how a working business runs. Tommy and Will are also kind and generous leaders who treat their staff like family. Their willingness to rethink convention, from the launch to the seating to the menu, has made Kin more than a product. Tommy and Will are building a culture, and the line out the door shows how much Goleta has embraced it.

Student of the Year: Brandon Le

Brandon Le is a junior at Dos Pueblos High School who has logged 578 volunteer hours. His journey began at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, where he watched UCSB students give their time and decided he wanted to do the same. Since 2023, he has helped set up Thanksgiving dinners, cook lunches and snacks, and coach kids in art, STEM, and sports. He has also cleaned up Dos Pueblos campus through the Beautify DP program.

Brandon has expanded his service well beyond the club. He has volunteered at the Sea Center since 2024, where he helps guests learn about live animals and scientific sampling. Since 2025, he has served with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Explorer program, directing traffic and providing security at community events such as UCSB’s Deltopia and the Santa Ynez Rodeo. He has also been an ambassador at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital since August 2025, and was named Cottage Health Ambassador of the Month in September 2026. He completed the City of Goleta LEAD Community Academy and the City of Carpinteria CERT training, and he holds a 3.8 GPA. Brandon is a team player who is always willing to lend a hand, and his proudest moment is seeing a smile on someone’s face.

The 2026 Goleta’s Finest Community Awards Gala will be held on December 4, 2026 from 5:30-9:00 PM at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara. Tickets are $200 per person, with advance purchase required at SBSCChamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, contact Michele@SBSCChamber.com.



Thank you to our sponsors:

American Riviera Bank, Camino Real Marketplace, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, CMC Rescue, Inc., Community West Bank, Exxon Mobil, Sable Offshore and Whiskey ‘N Rye

Event Sponsors: Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Chevron, Edhat, Google, KEYT News Channel 3, Courtyard & Residence Inn by Marriott, MarBorg Industries, Nicholson & Schwartz, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Airport, Signature Aviation, Southwest Airlines, Teledyne FLIR, The Towbes Group, UC Santa Barbara, and Workzones.

A special thank you to Por La Mar Nursery and Jay Farbman Photography.

About the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. The Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. It proudly represents 1,100 businesses and 75,000 jobs on the South Coast. To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.