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Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of Greek mythology! Lights Up! Theatre Company brings The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical to Center Stage Theater December 10–13, 2026. Featuring a talented cast of local young performers, this high-energy musical brings Rick Riordan’s beloved bestselling story to life in a celebration of friendship, courage, and discovering where you belong.

Based on Riordan’s bestselling novel, the musical follows teenager Percy Jackson, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon. Suddenly swept into a world of mythical creatures and ancient gods, Percy must navigate his newfound identity and embark on an epic quest alongside his friends Annabeth and Grover. With the fate of the gods hanging in the balance, Percy discovers that being a hero is about much more than where you come from.

For Lights Up! Artistic Director Amy Love, the production has offered a particularly exciting opportunity to explore these themes alongside a cast of young performers.

“There has been a tremendous wave of excitement surrounding The Lightning Thief. Many of our cast members say the Percy Jackson novels were what first inspired them to become readers. When rehearsals began, they already knew and loved the characters and the world Rick Riordan created. They also connected deeply with the larger-than-life struggles of these teenage demigods as they navigate questions of identity, friendship, and belonging.

“The musical adds another exciting dimension through its energetic rock score, which gives voice to the very real teenage angst at the heart of the story. As Percy and his friends set out on a quest to save someone they love—and ultimately the world—from the wrath of the gods, the music brings an incredible sense of urgency and excitement to their journey.

“This production also presented a wonderful opportunity to involve our teen actors in the creative process. My student Assistant Director, Andrew Cooper, himself an avid Percy Jackson fan, has been instrumental in keeping the show true to the spirit of the original stories. His enthusiasm, along with that of the cast, has infused the production with a genuine, buoyant energy that beautifully reflects the heart of Rick Riordan’s books.”

Now in its ninth season, Lights Up! Theatre Company continues to provide Santa Barbara youth with meaningful opportunities to grow as performers and artists. Bringing together young actors ages 12–19, along with younger Junior Company members in select productions, Lights Up! provides professional theatre training and performance opportunities under the guidance of experienced theatre professionals.

Join Lights Up! Theatre Company for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, December 10–13, 2026, at Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara.

Tickets and additional information are available at http://www.lightsupsb.com.