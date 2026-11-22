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Lompoc, CA – Lompoc Valley Art Association is proud to announce it has been awarded a grant of $18.000 from the California Arts Council through its General Operating Support program for the 2026–27 fiscal year grant cycle. The award arrives during a milestone year for the California Arts Council, California’s only statewide funder for the arts.

With this support from the California Arts Council, the Lompoc Valley Art Association will help to sustain consistent outreach and free monthly programming through the Artist Led Cypress Gallery.

The funding comes during the California Arts Council’s 50th anniversary year, formally recognized by Governor Gavin Newsom in April with a proclamation honoring five decades of the agency’s work supporting arts, culture and creative expression. It is also a year of historic state investments that strengthen California’s arts and cultural infrastructure, support artists and cultural workers, and expand access to arts and culture in communities statewide.

In August 2026, the California Arts Council approved nearly $24.6 million for 1,200 grant awards across six programs supporting nonprofit organizations and units of government statewide. In October, the Council approved nearly $10 million in additional funding for General Operating Support and State-Local Partners.

“Access to and participation in the arts is part of California’s civic infrastructure,” said California Arts Council Executive Director Danielle Brazell. “These resources expand opportunities for creative and cultural expression at every stage of life. Through partnerships with more than 1,700 nonprofit organizations, this funding gives Californians more opportunities to create, connect, and share their stories—making the arts part of everyday life and reflecting the people, traditions, and experiences that make each community unique.”

“We thank Governor Newsom and the Legislature for investing in arts organizations and the operating support they need to sustain their work,” said California Arts Council Chair Roxanne Messina Captor. “In our 50th anniversary year, we are proud to support organizations shaping California’s next chapter of cultural growth, civic engagement, and artistic excellence.”

Grant awards and outreach for the season emphasized the Council’s three priorities for 2026–27 local assistance funding: organizations serving historically and systemically underserved communities located in the lower two quartiles of the Healthy Places Index (HPI); first-time CAC grantees; and small organizations with total operating revenues of $250,000 or less. Of the organizations awarded, nine out of ten met one or more of those priorities established by Council.

“We are honored to receive this award as the California Arts Council celebrates 50 Years of Creative Impact and historic funding for the arts,” said Jasmine Gonzalez, Board President, Lompoc Valley Art Association. “For our organization, this support means we will be able to expand the access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc Valley community.”

Read the full announcement by the California Arts Council for more details and complete listings of all 2026–27 CAC grantees: https://arts.ca.gov/press- release/cac-26-27-state-arts- grantees/

About Lompoc Valley Art Association: Lompoc Valley Art Association is a nonprofit organization open to artists and supporters of the arts. Volunteer led Artists operate the Cypress Gallery located in Lompoc. Each month is a new show of art, planned and arranged by its members. We are also an active participant in the monthly Art Walk, by providing free workshops.

About the California Arts Council: The California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission of strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. It supports local arts infrastructure and programming statewide through grants, initiatives, and services. The California Arts Council envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts.

Members of the California Arts Council include: Roxanne Messina Captor, Chair; Nicola Miner, Vice Chair; Roque Barros; Caleb Duarte; Vicki Estrada; Leah Goodwin; Roy Hirabayashi; Alex Israel; Dorka Keehn; Phil Mercado; Rick Stein. Learn more at arts.ca.gov.