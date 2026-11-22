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GUADALUPE, Calif. (November 17, 2026) Two of North County’s rising leaders, Guadalupe Mayor-elect Christina Hernandez and Ricardo Valencia, presumptive winner of the Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor race, walked alongside students, mothers, and community members on Tuesday afternoon for MOVE Santa Barbara County’s first Ruby Bridges Day.

The group walked from Mary Buren Elementary to LeRoy Park, where Hernandez and Valencia offered remarks, then listened as community members shared stories about the challenges of getting to school and work in Guadalupe. MOVE spoke about Ruby Bridges’ courage and what it asks of us today. MOVE also gave away free bike helmets and lights to those in attendance.

The event honored Ruby Bridges, who on November 14, 1960, at six years old, became the first Black student to attend William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, escorted by federal marshals past crowds of protesters. Her walk to school became a defining image of the civil rights movement.

“Guadalupe families benefit from a complete transportation system which provides safe routes for all and access to economic opportunity,” said Guadalupe Mayor-elect Christina Hernandez.

“Every family in North County deserves streets that are safe to walk, bike, and ride transit. When we invest in a complete transportation system, we’re investing in economic justice: getting kids to education, workers to their jobs, and neighbors to the exercise and opportunities that keep them healthy,” said Valencia.

One attendee, who commutes by e-scooter, commented how dangerous the streets feel when semi-trucks are too close to people walking and rolling, or when busy intersections lack safe crossings.

“MOVE is grateful that our elected leaders showed up to walk the same streets our kids walk to school, to hear from families and experience the conditions they face every day,” said Sarah Iannarone, Executive Director of MOVE Santa Barbara County. “Ruby Bridges reminds us that the walk to school is about belonging, dignity, and a child’s right to learn. Thank you to Mayor-elect Hernandez, Supervisor-Elect Valencia, Mary Buren Elementary, and every family committed to street safety in Guadalupe and beyond.”

“Today Guadalupe families showed what it looks like when a community sticks together. We’re grateful to Mary Buren Elementary and everyone who joined us,” said Salvatore Flores, Safe Routes to School Coordinator, North County.

Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day is a nationwide observance led in Santa Barbara County by MOVE’s Safe Routes to School program, which works with schools and families so more students can walk, bike, roll, and ride transit to school safely every day.

Photos: LINK TO PHOTOS, with credit to “MOVE Santa Barbara County”

About MOVE Santa Barbara County: MOVE is a countywide nonprofit working for safe, accessible, and joyful ways to walk, bike, roll, and ride transit. Its programs include Safe Routes to School, Bici Centro community bike shops, and bike valet. Learn more at movesbcounty.org.