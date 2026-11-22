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SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is honored to host its annual Thanksgiving Feast, dedicated to serving community members in need and homeless guests. This special event will take place on Wednesday, November 25, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the Rescue Mission’s dining hall, located at 535 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara. The celebration will bring together the Mission’s guests and community members in need of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

While Thanksgiving is a time of abundance and togetherness for many, it can be a particularly difficult time for individuals and families facing homelessness and food insecurity. The Rescue Mission’s annual feast offers more than a holiday meal—it provides a welcoming place where guests can experience kindness, fellowship, and the reminder that they are valued and not forgotten. The traditional Thanksgiving menu will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie, prepared and served with care by the Mission’s staff and volunteers.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity to come together and share the blessings of the season with those who may be struggling,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “For someone experiencing homelessness or hardship, a warm meal and a welcoming community can mean so much. We want every guest to know they are valued, loved, and not alone.”

For over 60 years, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission has served individuals facing homelessness and addiction in Santa Barbara County. In addition to providing meals and emergency services, the Mission offers transitional support and a 12-month Residential Treatment Program that helps men and women overcome addiction, rebuild their lives, and find lasting hope and stability.

Community members are invited to help make this Thanksgiving Feastpossible by donating turkeys, canned food, and monetary gifts. These contributions help provide a meaningful holiday meal for those who might otherwise go without. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, 535 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for over 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 80 beds for men and 40 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights a year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In a typical year, the Mission provides over 140,000 meals and more than 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.