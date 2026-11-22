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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 19, 2026) — There’s a new otter at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Dolly, a six-year-old female Asian small-clawed otter, has joined the Zoo to live with resident male Malu-Malu. Her arrival is part of a coordinated recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program that helps accredited zoos cooperatively manage animal populations and maintain genetic diversity.

Dolly was identified through the SSP as a genetically appropriate partner for Malu-Malu. While there are no immediate breeding plans, any future offspring would benefit the broader SSP population.

“Dolly’s arrival is a wonderful example of how zoos work together to support the long-term health and genetic diversity of animal populations,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care & Health. “Through the AZA Species Survival Plan, we’re able to make scientifically based and thoughtful decisions about animal pairings that benefit not only individual animals, but the population as a whole. We hope guests who visit Dolly and Malu-Malu will develop a greater appreciation for these remarkable animals and the importance of protecting them in the wild.”

Malu-Malu, who turned five on November 13, was born at the Santa Barbara Zoo. He is known for his shy and easygoing personality, while Dolly is outgoing, confident and adventurous. She is also a good climber and has a particular fondness for carrying and juggling rocks. Their personalities were among the factors considered in determining the pairing, with the hope that their complementary temperaments will make for a compatible match.

Born December 28, 2019, at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Florida, Dolly recently arrived in Santa Barbara. She had reached an age when a female otter would normally disperse from the family group in the wild.

The coordinated moves also provided an opportunity for Malu-Malu’s mother, 13-year-old Gail, to begin a new chapter of her own. Gail recently transferred to San Antonio Zoo in Texas, where she joined a nine-year-old male otter named Nico. Because Asian small-clawed otters are highly social, the pairing gives Nico welcome company, and the San Antonio Zoo team reports that Gail is settling in very well with her new companion.

About Asian Small-Clawed Otters

A familiar species at the Santa Barbara Zoo for decades, Asian small-clawed otters (Aonyx cinereus) are the smallest otter species in the world, typically weighing less than 10 pounds as adults. Native to South and Southeast Asia, they inhabit freshwater wetlands, rivers, streams and mangrove forests.

Unlike many other otter species, Asian small-clawed otters have short claws that do not extend beyond the ends of their toes. Their sensitive, dexterous front paws help them locate and handle food, including crabs, snails, mollusks, insects and small fish.

Family-oriented and vocal animals, they communicate through a variety of calls and physical interactions and can live in extended family groups. The species is classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with wild populations facing threats from habitat loss, pollution, declining prey availability and illegal wildlife trade.

Through cooperative breeding and population management programs like the AZA Species Survival Plan, accredited zoos work together to support healthy, genetically diverse populations while helping guests understand the importance of protecting wildlife and their natural habitats.

Become a Foster Feeder

Dolly is generously sponsored by Premier Foster Feeders Peter and Pieter Crawford-van Meeuwen. The public can also help the Zoo support the otters by becoming a Foster Feeder sponsor. A donation of $50+ helps with the cost of feeding the otters. New Foster Feeders will receive a personalized certificate, animal fact sheet and recognition on the Zoo’s Foster Feeder board, among other benefits. To learn more or become a Foster Feeder, visit sbzoo.org/sponsor.

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA ZOO

The Santa Barbara Zoo is a leader in wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, advancing efforts to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems in California and around the world. Beautifully located on 30 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Zoo is home to more than 360 animals representing over 97 species in open, naturalistic habitats designed to support animal wellbeing and conservation learning, all in service of its mission to conserve the natural world through education, science, and unforgettable experiences.

The Zoo is also home to California’s first licensed outdoor preschool, setting a new standard for nature-based early learning, and was the first AZA-accredited zoo on the West Coast to become a Certified Autism Center, reflecting its commitment to inclusive, accessible education for all. The Santa Barbara Zoo is located at 500 Niños Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. Visit sbzoo.org.