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SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 17, 2026 – At a time when healthcare is becoming increasingly consolidated into large medical systems, a network of more than 140 independent physicians across the Santa Barbara region is coming together under a refreshed identity: Santa Barbara’s Independent Physicians, supported by the non-profit Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners (SBPHP), representing the region’s independent practicing physicians.

SBPHP supports the new patient locator through Santa Barbara’s Independent physicians in a community-wide initiative strengthening patient choice and personalized care, significantly reducing wait-times setting an appointment, improving access to independent healthcare information, and helping residents connect with independent physicians through the new Physician Locator at http://www.FindADoctorSB.com.

The easy-to-use locator allows patients and families to search for independent physicians across a broad range of medical specialties and areas of common patient needs, making it easy to identify local doctors.

“Patients frequently tell us how difficult it can be to get an appointment with a physician, particularly when they’re looking for a new primary care doctor or a specialist,” said Barbara Hrach, M.D., Board President of Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners. “We want people to know that they have choices, and there is an important resource that helps connect patients with independent doctors right here in our community. Many of our member physicians can see a new patient in as little as a week.”

Santa Barbara’s Independent Physicians represent a broad range of medical specialties, each of whom is committed to preserving the ability of doctors to make medical decisions based on the individual needs of their patients, while maintaining an enduring doctor-patient relationship that is central to quality care.

Independent physicians offer an alternative model of care. Because they maintain control over their individual practices, they have greater autonomy making medical decisions, coordinating care for patients, and working for their patients, not a corporation. For patients, seeing an independent physician can mean more personalized attention, critical continuity of care, and a physician who understands not only their medical history but also their individual circumstances and concerns.

Santa Barbara’s Independent Physicians launches as patients throughout the region face growing concerns about access to primary care, appointment availability, and navigating an increasingly complex healthcare system.

“One of the most important relationships a person can have is with their physician,” Dr. Hrach added. “When your doctor knows you, understands your medical history, and has the independence to recommend care based on your individual needs, it can make a tremendous difference. That’s the kind of healthcare relationship we want to protect and strengthen in Santa Barbara.”

Making It Easier to Find an Independent Physician

A centerpiece of the organization’s public launch is its online Physician Locator, accessible through http://www.FindADoctorSB.com.

The directory provides a centralized resource for Santa Barbara residents seeking independent physicians across a variety of medical specialties and common patient needs. Rather than navigating multiple healthcare websites or relying solely on referrals and word of mouth, patients can explore local independent physician options in one place.

The resource is also designed to help adult children seeking care for aging parents, families new to the area, and residents looking to establish or maintain relationships with local physicians.

“Finding the right doctor shouldn’t be an overwhelming experience,” said Dr. Hrach. “We hope this resource will make it easier for people to explore their options and connect with physicians who can provide the personalized care they’re looking for.”

Beyond its Physician Locator, Santa Barbara’s Independent Physicians plans to become a trusted source of healthcare information for the community. Through physician interviews, educational outreach, digital resources, and public awareness initiatives, participating doctors will share their expertise on important health issues affecting Santa Barbara residents.

About Santa Barbara’s Independent Physicians

Santa Barbara’s Independent Physicians, the public-facing identity of Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners (SBPHP), is a network of more than 140 independent physicians representing a wide range of medical specialties throughout the Santa Barbara region. The organization is dedicated to supporting independent medical practices, strengthening patient choice, and preserving the doctor-patient relationship.

To find an independent physician in Santa Barbara, visit http://www.FindADoctorSB.com.