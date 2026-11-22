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GOLETA, CA, November 17, 2026 – The holiday season is the perfect time to shop local and GoodLandGoodShopping.com makes it easier than ever! As you start checking off your gift list or planning a festive night out, GoodLandGoodShopping.com, the City of Goleta’s free, easy-to-use e-resource features over 1,000 Goleta businesses for you to explore.

From boutique shops and family-owned restaurants to professional services and apparel stores, this site is your one-stop resource for discovering local gems. GoodLandGoodShopping.com includes a map view, search feature, and filter options to help you find exactly what you’re looking for this holiday season and beyond. Watch our video promo in English and Spanish to learn more.

How Are Businesses Featured?

Businesses located within the City of Goleta and holding a valid Goleta business license are automatically included in our GoodLandGoodShopping.com directory for FREE. We encourage all local businesses to take a few minutes to customize their free listing and boost visibility. Each listing includes your business name, address, phone number, website, and hours—and you can easily add your logo, social media links, promotions, photo galleries, and more. City staff review and approve listings before they’re published. To get started, you can:

For questions or comments about the directory, please contact the Community Relations Division at PIO@CityofGoleta.gov.

#GoodLandGoodShopping Social Media Spotlights

Since launching GoodLandGoodShopping.com in 2023, the City has been sharing #GoodLandGoodShopping social media spotlights across our platforms (Instagram, Facebook, and X) to celebrate and showcase the amazing businesses in our community.

With so many great local businesses to choose from, we need your help! Do you have a favorite store, restaurant, or go-to business that deserves recognition? Let us know! Your nominations will help us highlight their special offerings and the passionate people behind them.

To submit a recommendation, please email PIO@CityofGoleta.gov with:

The name of the business

A brief description of why it’s special to you

Any additional details you’d like us to know

Thank you for shopping Goleta and supporting our local economy, not only this holiday season but year-round.