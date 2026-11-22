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November 19, 2026 – Solvang, CA – Solvang, California (http://www.SolvangUSA.com), the Santa Ynez Valley wine country town also known as “The Danish Capital of America,” has been voted number ‘two’ in the 2026 TZR (The Zoe Report) Readers’ Choice Awards in the category of “Best Christmas Towns” (http://www.thezoereport.com/living/ the-zoe-report-readers-choice- awards-best-christmas-towns), the results for which were publicly announced on November 19. The Danish-settled, Europe-in-America destination was the top California location in the winners list, joined by Carmel-by-the-Sea in third place, with both California Central Coast locales placing among category winners in these top ten spots: Kennebunkport, ME, at number one; Woodstock, VT, at number four; Franklin, TN (#5); Newport, RI (#6); Leavenworth, WA (#7); Bethlehem, PA (#8); St. Augustine, FL (#9), and Aspen, CO, at number ten.

Online voting for the TZR Readers’ Choice Awards “Best Christmas Towns” contest category launched on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Online, public voting for the holiday-themed category ran through Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:59 AM EST.

The TZR Readers’ Choice Awards present up to 20 brands, services or product nominees in each Contest List, to be voted on by readers. The BDG Media editorial team identifies Nominees in each “Contest List” at a cadence determined by BDG Media and after a Contest List has been finalized, BDG Media publishes the Contest List and opens it to public voting. Voting commences for a period of 28 days for each voting period. BDG Media will announce the BDG Media Award winners in their respective categories within 10 days of the conclusion of the Voting Period, and BDG Media will then publish a list of winners. More information about the TZR Readers’ Choice Awards may be found here.

TZR readers were “quoted” as part of the contest results reveal, stating that some of the things that they “love” about Solvang, CA, were that the “half-timbered Danish architecture and illuminated windmills turn Julefest into a cozy European holiday village right in Southern California,” that “the whole town radiates genuine holiday cheer” as a result of the “horse-drawn trolley rides, strolling carolers, and warm, fresh bakery treats,” and that during December visits, they “love hunting for the hidden elves and soaking up Solvang’s hospitality.”

One of the California Central Coast’s largest holiday event productions, Solvang Julefest (pronounced ‘Yoola-Fest’) will run this season from November 27, 2026, through January 3, 2027. The annual event incorporates daily activities and entertainment such as nightly, choreographed Light & Music Shows in Solvang Park; the annual Nisser Adventure (Christmas elves) scavenger hunt throughout downtown Solvang; outdoor Solvang Julefest Makers Markets (nighttime Christmas markets); “Hygge, Holiday and Hans Christian Andersen” candlelit tours, family-forward daylight walking tours, and Solvang Trolley Christmas Light Tours; the ‘official’ Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting Ceremony and Julefest Parade; Santa meet-and-greets and photo ops; and, Solvang Julefest’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve event, “Copenhagen Countdown.”

New components have been added to the 2026-2027 Solvang Julefest lineup, including a Saturday, December 12, “Julefest & Kultur ~ Solvang Museum Crawl,” a first for Solvang, with four of the city’s unique museums offering holiday extras and distinctive experiences for guests who visit each of the museum locations. Also new during this year’s Solvang Julefest stretch is a special performance at Solvang Festival Theater: A local, student-led theater company production of Elf The Musical on December 11 and 12, 2026, showcasing the creativity and talent of young performers and artists in the Santa Ynez Valley community.

Solvang Julefest’s unofficial close is the annual Solvang Christmas Tree Burn, usually held in early January as a ceremonial end to the celebration, and considered one of the largest fire safety demonstrations along the California Central Coast. The 2027 Solvang Christmas Tree Burn is scheduled for Friday, January 8 (weather permitting).

Dog-friendly and ideal for kids, Solvang, known for its Danish-American ambiance, architecture and design details, pastries and bakeries, and array of wine tasting options, also boasts dozens of unique boutiques, restaurants and gourmet food purveyors. Carefully-curated indie booksellers and high-end home goods suppliers mingle with fairy tale-like children’s stores and museum gift shops. Solvang’s foodie destinations offer everything from elevated street cuisine – like locally-sourced fish tacos on hand-made tortillas, and comforting ramen noodles – to European-style pretzels and sausages, to Italian standbys or iconic Danish dishes, to elevated new-Californian fare in the form of MICHELIN-honored menus. Solvang visitors sip small-batch, locally roasted coffee, shop for exotic, hand-bottled spice blends, or enjoy expertly crafted cocktails and beer, all part of an indulgent and immersive holiday shopping and playing escape.

About the City of Solvang:

Referred to as “The Danish Capital of America,” the City of Solvang is located in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County, California. Founded by a group of Danish-Americans in 1911 and incorporated in 1985, Solvang offers a taste of Denmark in Southern California. Danish design and Old World charm fill Solvang’s numerous interior courtyards, cozy communal spaces, and open-air venues, where vacation itineraries for all unfold. The walkable village features plentiful free parking options for locals and visitors, and more than 20 lodging options for staycation-ers, weekenders and midweek travelers, from classic comfort to luxury-level. The Solvang Visitor Center, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive, is open daily, 9:30 AM-5:30 PM (closed briefly for lunch). For more information, including travel itinerary ideas and inspiration for things to do, where to eat and drink, and places to stay, follow our adventures on Instagram (@SolvangUSA), Facebook (facebook.com/VisitSolvangUSA), and TikTok (@SolvangUSA).