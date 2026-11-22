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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — November 18, 2026 — When Natasha Yoshida’s father was living with dementia, mealtimes became one of the hardest parts of the day.

“There came a point when my dad just stopped wanting to eat,” said Yoshida, Marketing Director at Organic Soup Kitchen. “Every meal became a worry. Having nourishing soup on hand gave me something gentle and easy to offer him on the hard days.”

Along the way, she was reminded that the soup carried her, too. “Caregiving takes everything you have. I was running on empty and forgetting to feed myself. Having nourishing soup ready to heat meant I could take care of my own body during one of the most difficult times of my life, without one more thing to plan or cook.”

Yoshida has worked with Organic Soup Kitchen (OSK) for three years, but caring for her father this year gave her a new perspective on the organization’s impact.

“For years, I witnessed what our soups mean to the families we serve. Then I experienced it firsthand,” she said. “It’s a gift to understand on such a personal level what an invaluable community resource OSK truly is. We’re not just nourishing the person who is ill. We’re nourishing the entire household that surrounds and supports them.”

Honoring the people who care

November is National Family Caregivers Month, led by Caregiver Action Network under this year’s theme, “Care Connects Us.” More than 53 million Americans care for a family member, friend or neighbor, often while quietly neglecting their own health.

Organic Soup Kitchen sees these caregivers every week: the daughters, sons, spouses and friends picking up SoupMeals for a loved one undergoing cancer treatment, managing chronic illness or living with dementia. This month, OSK is asking the Central Coast to show up for them.

Introducing OSK’s Holiday Wishlist

To mark the month, Organic Soup Kitchen is launching its Holiday Wishlist, a simple way for neighbors, businesses and foundations to give the specific things that keep nourishing meals moving to the people who need them. Gifts start at $18:

• Fill a Neighbor’s Bowl ($18): two meals

• Sponsor a Week ($72): seven meals for one person

• Buy a Route ($125): a week of delivery fees

• Seals of Care ($150): earth-friendly packaging for a batch of soup

• Be Someone’s Neighbor for a Month ($288): a full month of medically tailored meals

• Traditional Turkey Soup (any amount): the turkey for this week’s holiday batch

The centerpiece of the wishlist is Pay It Forward, a $125,000 campaign for a refrigerated Sprinter truck. OSK’s medically tailored SoupMeals are flash-frozen to preserve freshness and nutrients, and keeping them cold over longer distances is essential as the organization’s service area grows. The truck will expand OSK’s delivery radius, keep meals safely delivered and bring its services to communities that have been waiting.

Expanding the table to Lompoc and beyond

The wishlist comes on the heels of OSK’s recent expansion into Lompoc. Earlier this fall, Organic Soup Kitchen partnered with Lompoc Valley Medical Center to bring medically tailored meals to eligible Lompoc residents, helping fill a critical gap after the city lost its Meals on Wheels program.

The expansion reflects a period of strong growth. In 2025, OSK saw an 18.7% increase in clients served, a 28% increase in delivery drivers and a 21% increase in soup production, and eliminated its waitlist entirely. Since 2009, the nonprofit has served more than 3 million nutrient-dense SoupMeals to residents of Santa Barbara County and beyond.

“Lompoc showed us how many neighbors were waiting for this kind of care,” said Yoshida. “The truck is how we bring that same care to every corner of the Central Coast.”

How to help

• Give from the Wishlist: organicsoupkitchen.org/pages/holiday-wishlist

• Donate toward the refrigerated Sprinter truck through “Pay It Forward” on the wishlist

• Buy soup: every purchase from OSK’s retail store supports free meals for neighbors in need

• Volunteer as a delivery driver: organicsoupkitchen.org/pages/volunteer

Caregivers and community members who need support, including residents of Lompoc, can apply by visiting organicsoupkitchen.org and selecting “I Need Soup.”

About Organic Soup Kitchen

Founded in Santa Barbara in 2009, Organic Soup Kitchen is a nonprofit dedicated to improving health through nutrient-dense, medically tailored organic SoupMeals. Made in small batches from whole, organic, locally sourced ingredients, OSK’s soups are designed to support immune health, reduce inflammation and nourish low-income seniors, people facing cancer and chronic illness, and their families throughout Santa Barbara County. OSK operates its production and distribution center and public retail store at 126 E. Haley Street, Suite A4, Santa Barbara. Learn more at organicsoupkitchen.org.