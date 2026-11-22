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SACRAMENTO – The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) recommends measles vaccination amid the ongoing measles outbreak across the United States, based on evidence from trusted professional medical and health organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

The United States achieved measles elimination status in 2000 with high vaccination rates. Today, the country is seeing a 30-year high in measles cases, along with outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths.

On November 17, 2026, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)—the premier international public health agency for the Americas—determined that the United States no longer holds measles elimination status. This determination reflects what regional and national public health data have been warning of: measles is spreading, particularly in communities where vaccination rates have decreased.

WCHA’s recommendation for measles vaccination has not changed. People who are not fully vaccinated against measles, or who are unsure of their vaccination status, should contact a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The risk of measles has changed, and now is the time to get vaccinated. For people who are up to date on their measles vaccines, the risk remains extremely low.

WCHA believes that immunization guidance from trusted national health organizations should continue to serve as the foundation for routinely recommended immunizations and guide conversations between health care providers and families. According to the World Health Organization, measles vaccines have saved an estimated 94 million lives globally over the past 50 years. WCHA also believes that access to these vaccines, including coverage through government programs, is essential to protecting communities from a preventable disease.

WCHA believes that elimination status can be regained, but it will require high vaccination coverage, strong disease surveillance, and timely outbreak response. WCHA continues to urge the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support states in their efforts to strengthen measles testing capacity to meet the needs of outbreak response.

California

“In September of this year, a person with measles traveled on trains and buses from Los Angeles to the Bay Area with multiple stops along the way. Despite the large number of contacts and the ability of measles to spread easily, there were no additional cases. Why? Because of California’s high rate of vaccine uptake, diseases like measles have not spread to large outbreaks,” said Dr. Erica Pan, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. “Yet there are vulnerable infants and others who cannot get vaccinated, who are at risk of serious disease due to decreases in vaccination around the country and the globe. As we see record high numbers of measles patients in the U.S and beyond, get vaccinated if you haven’t already.“

Hawai’i

“As a travel destination, Hawai‘i is especially vulnerable to the importation of measles from widespread outbreaks globally,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, director of the Hawai‘i State Department of Health. “But local cases don’t have to turn into local outbreaks. Measles outbreaks can be prevented with high vaccination rates — ideally 95% or higher. However, Hawai‘i’s MMR vaccination rate among kindergarteners has decreased from 94.3% in 2021 to 89.3% in 2025. A high risk of potential exposure coupled with a low vaccination rate is a combination ripe for an outbreak. I strongly recommend that anyone who is not yet vaccinated talk with their healthcare provider about vaccination to protect themselves and their loved ones.“

Oregon

“The measles situation is much different than it was even a few years ago. More measles cases have been reported in Oregon during 2026 than in any other year since surveillance began in 1991. Of the infections reported so far this year in Oregon, 93% are in people who have not received the MMR vaccine or whose vaccine status is unknown, and we have seen spread to other family and community members who are not vaccinated. And detection of measles in wastewater samples from across Oregon indicates that measles is much more widespread than the number of reported cases indicates,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority. “I urge everyone in Oregon to check their immunization status. Children are routinely recommended to receive their first MMR shot at 12 months old but can receive it as early as 6 months in light of continued spread. Talk to your child’s health care provider about MMR vaccination. Adults who don’t know if they have had two shots should consider getting an MMR shot. The risk in Oregon is greater now than in years past.”

Washington

“Measles used to be more commonly associated with international travel, but today, you could be unknowingly exposed to measles in any community in our state. Measles cases and deaths are increasing across the country, and this year Washington has seen nearly five times as many cases as were reported in all of 2025,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Washington State Department of Health State Health Officer. “Protecting our communities starts with each of us. Check your vaccination records and make sure everyone in your family is up to date on MMR vaccine, the best protection we have against measles. Adults who aren’t sure if they’ve been vaccinated and don’t have their shot records should get a dose of MMR vaccine because the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks.”

If you have questions about measles vaccination for you or your family, we encourage you to seek information from your doctor or healthcare provider.

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