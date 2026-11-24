A year and half ago I reminded readers that the recommended design lifetime for safe operation of offshore platforms in California is 25 years. This can be extended to 35 to 40 years based on annual inspection, repairs, and upgrades. However, the Santa Ynez Unit platforms — Hondo, Harmony, and Heritage — are 37 to 50 years old and have already exceeded this extended lifetime. To make matters worse, they have been shut down, subject to only cursory inspection for the last 11 years, prior to Sable Oil’s hasty restart.

During this period California offshore waters have experienced rising sea levels and increased frequency of storms — weather changes that have added to stress and fatigue of these aging structures. Now comes a super El Niño, accompanied by strong Kelvin currents and king tides peaking November 25-27 and December 24-26, 1-to 2 feet higher than the already higher tides. The battering of the South’s coast has dominated the news — the Central Coast’s turn is coming.